Woman Who Wore White to Friend’s Wedding Slams Critics: ‘Outdated Views’
A woman on TikTok went viral after revealing she wore white to a friend's wedding. Naturally, she was met with some backlash. TikTok user @laceyjadechristie initially posted a clip showing her wearing a chic white dress with a low-cut neck and long sleeves. In her caption, she included #weddingguest, making...
Woman Mistakes Superglue for Eye Drops, Immediately Regrets It in Viral TikTok
When our brains are on autopilot, it can lead to disastrous results that either manifest immediately or gradually over time. Being on emotional autopilot causes us not to consider our reactions in interpersonal relationships. The same could be said of our jobs. While autopilot is sometimes good for tasks that...
American Man Murdered After Being ‘Set Up’ on Tinder Date in Colombia
The family of a California man found dead in Colombia says he was robbed and murdered after being lured onto a Tinder date. Paul Nguyen, 25, from Orange County, went on a date in Medellin last Wednesday, four days after arriving in the city. Reports said he had planned to eat at a restaurant downtown, but his date persuaded him to go to another neighborhood. He left the restaurant at 2 a.m., after posting pictures with his date on Instagram. His body was found several miles away at 5 a.m. His sister, Amy Nguyen, said he had been drugged and robbed. “They took all of his stuff and his belongings. We know all his cards were swiped after 4 a.m.,” she said. “We believe there were multiple people involved and she was just there to lure him and set him up.” The Daily Mail reports that he was the 25th foreign tourist murdered in Medellin this year.Read it at Daily Mail
Woman Explaining How She 'Almost Died' During Bungee Jump Shocks Internet
"Guys, I thought I was gonna die, [you could see] the fear in my eyes," the woman says in the video that left TikTok users stunned.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
Aussie tourist’s attempt to bribe a Balinese cleaner with $100 after her tattoo ink stained the sheets backfires spectacularly after they ratted her out to the hotel - as she reveals the easy hack that eventually fixed the issue
An Australian tourist has narrowly avoided paying a $175 fee after the ink from her new tattoo leaked onto the sheets at her Bali resort - as her attempt to bribe the cleaner with $100 also backfired. The Perth mum, who did not want to give her name because she...
An Uber Eats Driver Got 'Tip-Baited' Into A Tiny Bonus & TikTokers Are Blasting The Trick
Tipping is standard when you're ordering in, but would you ever reduce a tip or take it away after placing your order?. One Uber Eats driver got quite heated about a customer who "tip-baited" her by cutting her bonus from $15 to $2, and the TikTok video is sparking a lot of conversation about the move.
Businessman travels across border to meet fiancé after falling for foreign bride scam
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Small towns are noted for local businesses that aren’t chain businesses. One morning, as I sat at my desk, an office manager of a small town business, a man walked into the office and told me a strange story about how he could have been an ax murderer in the park, but he wasn’t.
iheart.com
AMAZING CATCH: British Fisherman Catches Monster Goldfish
A British fisherman was in for a surprise while fishing in Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. Out of sheer luck, he managed to catch a 20-year-old female carp weighing 67.5 lbs. Click HERE for the full story and amazing photos of the beastly fish!
Great White Shark Sends Teen Flying After Taking a Massive Bite of His Surf Ski: VIDEO
An Australian ski surfer survived a terrifying great white shark attack that sent him flying in the air and left a gaping hole in his vessel. Nathaniel Drummond, 19, was at Seacliff Beach in Adelaide on Sun, Oct. 23, competing in a race when the beast grabbed his ski with so much force that it threw him several feet into the air.
Man solves 15-year-old Disneyland riddle
A Disney YouTuber solved a 15-year-old riddle hidden inside Disneyland, thanks to his subscribers. Chris Provost, who runs the Provost Park Pass YouTube channel, explained the mystery behind the hidden message and why it hadn’t been solved in over a decade. During a previous video Provost recorded, fans noticed a unique skeleton painting on the […]
Security Camera Captures Woman’s “Soul Dog” Returning for a Quick Visit
He walked himself over the Rainbow Bridge for a quick hello!
‘I think she might strangle you’: Woman infuriates fellow passenger by reclining seat on flight
A traveller has shared her experience of reclining her seat on a long-haul flight - only for the woman behind her to un-recline it.Rachel Thomas, a health reporter for New Zealand news outlet Stuff, said she was on the first leg of a two-day journey to Europe when the incident occurred.Describing her experience in an article, she said she had settled in for the 12-hour flight with her “melatonin, 83cm of legroom and my headphones”, determined to sleep for much of the journey.Ms Thomas reclined her seat to get comfortable, but claimed: “Whenever I reclined my seat and shut my...
Man ‘Bailing’ on Thanksgiving With Military Family Who Call Him Failure
A man on Reddit has decided to skip Thanksgiving with his family this year because they constantly harass him for not continuing with his career as a Marine. The 28-year-old explained he comes from a family "where everyone joins the marines." "Most of the males in my family join straight...
BTS Fans Discover Suga Seemingly Has Cat Based on Camera Roll Screenshot
During the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Nov. 20, BTS' Jungkook performed his new song "Dreamers," and his bandmates showed their support on Instagram. But on Suga's Instagram Story, one post in particular caught fans' eye: a camera roll screen recording that showed a mysterious cat. The surprise cat glimpse...
WATCH: Carpet Shark Wrestles With Octopus in Intense Life or Death Clip
A viral video that captures an octopus struggling to survive as a carpet shark eats it alive is making the rounds on Instagram. “Nature is Metal” may not be for everyone, but it has amassed a following of over 4 million people. The Instagram account posts graphic footage of animals in nature, uncensored and unedited. This raw portrayal of the events that take place in the wild can be difficult to watch. However, many appreciate the honesty.
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate
It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Autopsies on Dead Animals as a Child
Jenna Ortega recently revealed some very Wednesday Addams-esque facts about herself, including that she used to play with dead animals. "I'm a weirdo in like...I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger," Ortega shared. "Like, little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard,"...
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
