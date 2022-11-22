The family of a California man found dead in Colombia says he was robbed and murdered after being lured onto a Tinder date. Paul Nguyen, 25, from Orange County, went on a date in Medellin last Wednesday, four days after arriving in the city. Reports said he had planned to eat at a restaurant downtown, but his date persuaded him to go to another neighborhood. He left the restaurant at 2 a.m., after posting pictures with his date on Instagram. His body was found several miles away at 5 a.m. His sister, Amy Nguyen, said he had been drugged and robbed. “They took all of his stuff and his belongings. We know all his cards were swiped after 4 a.m.,” she said. “We believe there were multiple people involved and she was just there to lure him and set him up.” The Daily Mail reports that he was the 25th foreign tourist murdered in Medellin this year.Read it at Daily Mail

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO