Last week, La Salle College Preparatory School gathered as a community for a special Thanksgiving Prayer Service before the start of its break. During the service, everyone reflected on what they are grateful for, offered a prayer of gratitude, and discussed what it means to be part of the community and how one can serve one another. “We hope everyone is having a safe and happy Thanksgiving break!”

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO