Frostig School Presents “Puffs – Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at A Certain School of Magic and Magic”
Frostig School’s upcoming performances for the show “Puffs – Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at A Certain School of Magic and Magic” is right around the corner! Mark your calendars for Thursday December 15th at 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. pm as well as Friday, December 16th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.!
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Church Services This Sunday
On November 27, 2022 we will celebrate the First Sunday of Advent! Susan Russell will preach at 7:30 a.m. in the chapel and at 10:00 a.m. in the main church. At 10:00 a.m. Canterbury Choir offers Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence arr.by Fothergill. 132 N Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA...
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy Beautiful Homes Decked Out in Holiday Decorations and Festive Music at the Holiday Look-In Tour for the Pasadena Symphony
Four homes, decorated professionally by floral designers, will showcase festive interiors, unique architecture and musical accompaniment during this year’s Holiday Look-In Tour. Organized by the Pasadena Symphony Association’s Women’s Committee, the 55th edition of the Holiday Look-In Tour will be held in-person on Dec. 3 and 4 to help...
pasadenanow.com
The Year Pasadena’s Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park Tradition Almost Didn’t Happen
For 51 years, Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park has been an important part of the Pasadena’s community of caring. A small army of local volunteers directed by hosting nonprofit Union Station Homeless Services served up hope and hot Thanksgiving dinners to thousands of homeless men, women, children, seniors, very low-income families, and those with no place to go during the holidays.
pasadenanow.com
Chandler 3rd Grade Bear Den Scouts Visit Hillsides
It’s Feel Good Friday, and Hillsides are taking a cue from the awesome Chandler School 3rd Grade Bear Den scouts!. They created holiday cards and stuffed stockings for Hillsides clients and even shared a heartfelt poem about the importance of giving. Hillsides thanks everyone who helped make this special...
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Special Thanksgiving Prayer Service
Last week, La Salle College Preparatory School gathered as a community for a special Thanksgiving Prayer Service before the start of its break. During the service, everyone reflected on what they are grateful for, offered a prayer of gratitude, and discussed what it means to be part of the community and how one can serve one another. “We hope everyone is having a safe and happy Thanksgiving break!”
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Sheriff’s Dept. Trainee Injured by SUV in Same Incident as Pasadena Cadet is in ‘Grave Condition’
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Transportation Design Students’ Work Showcased at Influential LA Auto Show
Transportation Design students from the ArtCenter College of Design are participating in this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, where automotive enthusiasts discover the newest rides by the world’s top carmakers. Happening at Los Angeles Convention Center at 1201 S Figueroa Street, the show started last Friday on Nov....
pasadenanow.com
Police Fan Out Across Pasadena Thursday, Delivering Hot Thanksgiving Meals
Pasadena police detectives and officers fanned out across the city on Thanksgiving morning on a different-than-usual mission: to deliver hot turkey dinners to those in need, including many elderly citizens in the community who are homebound. The effort was in partnership with the Pasadena Tabernacle of the Salvation Army, which...
pasadenanow.com
What’s Not Open on Thanksgiving
Pasadena City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. Mail and banks will be closed Thursday, along with the federal and county courthouses in Pasadena. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to...
pasadenanow.com
Holy Family School’s Annual Food Drive for the Holy Family Giving Bank
“A blessed Thanksgiving to you and yours … from your HFS community!”. Last week the Holy Family School (HFS) community held its Annual Food Drive for the Holy Family Giving Bank. Every canned good, box of potatoes, bag of rice, frozen turkey, and/or canned ham was incredibly appreciated! Special thanks to the HFS Student Council for collecting throughout the week and to the Boy Scouts Troop 333 and Cub Scouts Pack 333 for collecting on Saturday.
pasadenanow.com
One Colorado Spreading Holiday Cheer this Season with Family-Friendly Events
One Colorado in Pasadena, a city block of open-air shopping and dining in the heart of historic Old Pasadena, is hosting a series of events for the whole family to enjoy. Events include the annual Holiday Tree Celebration, 12 Days of Holiday, a Holiday Pop-Up store and more. On Saturday,...
pasadenanow.com
San Marino Boys Varsity Basketball Team defeats Alhambra, 67-37
On Tuesday, November 22, the San Marino Boys Varsity Basketball Team won their home non-conference game against Alhambra High School (CA) by a score of 67-37. San Marino was led by (via Twitter) Adrian Huang 18 pts 8 rebs. Kyle Lei 13 pts 4 Reba. Jayden Tse 12 pts 3...
pasadenanow.com
Adopt an Angel and Make the Holiday Season Brighter for Local Children
This holiday season, Pasadenans can help support local children in need by adopting a Holiday Angel. Spearheaded by Foothill Unity Center, Holiday Angels Project offers community decorated angels for residents, families and organizations to adopt. Each angel, which represents a child, should be returned with a $25 value gift. The...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl to Host CIF Southern Section Ford Division 1 Football Championship Friday
Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana and St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower will compete for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Ford Division 1 Football Championship when they meet at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Friday, Nov. 25. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. This will...
pasadenanow.com
Preliminary Hearing Scheduled to Be Set for Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed His Mother During Live Zoom Meeting
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be set Wednesday in the case against Robert Anderson Cotton, a 34-year-old Altadena man who faces allegations of two counts of murder for the stabbing death of his 67-year-old mother and 69-year-old uncle inside the family’s home on the 3100 block of North Marengo Ave. in Altadena about 2 p.m. on Mar. 22, 2021.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Department Still Seeking Justice For Iran Moreno, Killed By Stray Bullet Last November
Typically the following information is placed at the bottom of our stories, but because of the ongoing investigation we are placing this information at the top of the story. To report a tip or provide information related to this shooting, contact the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit at (626) 744-4241. Tips can also be reported anonymously to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
pasadenanow.com
Burglars Ruin Thanksgiving for Local Family
Pasadena police said burglars stole a substantial amount of property Thanksgiving evening shortly before 8 p.m. from family not home at the time of the break-in. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said the family found the windows of the rear door of their home in the 1100 block of Arden Road smashed in and reported seeing two men carrying what appeared to pillowcases filled with stolen items.
pasadenanow.com
‘Porch Pirates’ Trend Slightly Down At Start of Holiday Season, But Pasadena Police Urge Caution
With the amount of holiday shopping expected to take place online this holiday season, Pasadena police are cautioning residents to be wary of opportunistic ‘porch pirates, thieves who steal packages from the porches and front steps of homes. Pasadena police said porch thefts occur frequently throughout the year and...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Arraignment Set for Man Who Allegedly Targeted, Killed Woman on Foothill 210 Freeway
Sidney Terrance Johnson, 26, who faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Pasadena woman in a car-to-car shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pasadena Courthouse. The shooting occurred in eastbound lanes of the I-210 Foothill Freeway in Arcadia just...
