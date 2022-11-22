Read full article on original website
Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains
The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
5-year-old boy rescued after huge python grabs his ankle and drags him into pool, father says
A pleasant afternoon of swimming in the backyard of a New South Wales home turned into a horrific event this week after a man said his 5-year-old son was attacked by a massive python. Speaking to the Australian radio show 3AW on Thursday, Byron Bay resident Ben Blake said that...
CBS News
Man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico rescued by the US Coast Guard
In a remarkable act of service and good fortune, a man reported missing from the Carnival Valor sailing in the Gulf of Mexico was found in the water and rescued on Thursday, according to the US Coast Guard. The missing passenger was found responsive at the time of rescue and...
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
A number of deaths feared after landslide on Italian island of Ischia
Naples prefect says no bodies have yet been recovered after severe storm in Gulf of Naples
Coast Guard saves man who fell overboard into Gulf of Mexico in ‘Thanksgiving miracle’
The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man who fell overboard off a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday in what one official is calling a “Thanksgiving miracle.” The Coast Guard said in a release that members received a call at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, that a passenger was missing from…
CBS News
Body of elderly man pulled from Kendale Lakes canal
MIAMI - An elderly man died Friday in Kendale Lakes after he somehow ended up in a canal, according to police. It happened in the 13100 block of SW 51st Street. |. Police said a man in his eighties was doing yardwork when he ended up in the body of water.
Woman found dead, husband rescued in Zion National Park
A woman was found dead Wednesday, and her husband — who was rescued — reported that the couple suffered hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Zion National Park in Utah, officials said. The two were discovered Wednesday morning by visitors in the Narrows — a gorge considered...
Coast Guard rescues man overboard on Carnival cruise
A passenger on the Carnival Valor left a bar on the cruise ship and was reported missing the next day. The man was later rescued from the Gulf of Mexico by the Coast Guard.
"Missing Justice" highlights unsolved deaths, missing people cases in Indigenous communities
The new CBS News podcast, "Missing Justice," highlights the growing number of unsolved deaths and missing people cases in Indigenous communities. CBS News reporters and "Missing Justice" co-creators Bo Erickson and Cara Korte explain the challenges these communities face in getting justice for loved ones.
CBS News
