Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains

The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire

A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
Body of elderly man pulled from Kendale Lakes canal

MIAMI - An elderly man died Friday in Kendale Lakes after he somehow ended up in a canal, according to police. It happened in the 13100 block of SW 51st Street. |. Police said a man in his eighties was doing yardwork when he ended up in the body of water.
Woman found dead, husband rescued in Zion National Park

A woman was found dead Wednesday, and her husband — who was rescued — reported that the couple suffered hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Zion National Park in Utah, officials said. The two were discovered Wednesday morning by visitors in the Narrows — a gorge considered...
