Many view printers as a relic of a bygone era, not nearly as useful as they used to be with the rise of screens. Why print something when you can just pull it up on your phone or your computer? Many are underestimating how prevalent and important printed paper still is. Printed paper has been proven to encourage longer attention spans in readers as well as stronger working memory as compared to screens. 29 lab studies found that readers learn more and hold on to information longer when reading from a printed piece of paper than from a screen.

3 DAYS AGO