uabsports.com

UAB Faces George Mason/LSU in Goombay Splash

BIMINI, Bahamas – The UAB women's basketball team will play a pair of games over the holiday weekend in Bimini, Bahamas as part of the 2022 Goombay Splash on Nov. 25-26. The Blazers will face George Mason and LSU. The event will take place at Gateway Christian Academy, which has been the longtime host of the Junkanoo Jam.
uabsports.com

UAB and Louisiana Tech Set to Battle on Saturday in Ruston

BIRMINGHAM – Concluding the 2022 regular season, UAB football travels to Ruston this Saturday, Nov. 26, to face rival Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. UAB enters the game at 5-6 overall and needs to win to achieve bowl eligibility for a seventh...
uabsports.com

Big Second Half Leads UAB MBB to Sunshine Slam Crown

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jordan Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half to lead UAB (4-1) to a 87-73 win over Georgia (4-2). Trey Jemison scored six of the Blazers' first eight points. The Blazers jumped out to an early 15-8 lead over the Bulldogs after five minutes. Georgia answered right back with a 12-2 run to take the lead before the under-12 media timeout.
