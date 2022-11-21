DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jordan Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half to lead UAB (4-1) to a 87-73 win over Georgia (4-2). Trey Jemison scored six of the Blazers' first eight points. The Blazers jumped out to an early 15-8 lead over the Bulldogs after five minutes. Georgia answered right back with a 12-2 run to take the lead before the under-12 media timeout.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO