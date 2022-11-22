Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer Grants
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate Market
YAHOO!
Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced
CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
Rochester-based company prepares inmates to re-enter society
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 610,000 people are released from state and federal prisons each year and roughly 20,000 from New York State alone.
PAWS Youth & Advocacy Center aims to better Rochester community
The 22,00 sq. ft. facility has sports, hang out spaces, a sensory gym, and art done by the FUA Crew graffiti art crew.
wxxinews.org
Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring
Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
WHEC TV-10
Community invited to support First Responders Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
monroecounty.gov
County Executive Bello Signs Referral Allowing Him to Take Action to Alleviate Hospital Bed Shortages
The County Executive signed a referral allowing him to execute a contract to provide $5 million in ARPA funds to Finger Lakes Performing Provider System (FLPPS) to provide incentives for nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities to take patients who no longer need to be hospitalized, but may still require complex care.
westsidenewsny.com
Greece Chamber Welcomes 13 New Business Members
The following area businesses recently became business members of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce: Service Master by H&S; Conversance Business Solutions LLC; Erik Rhodes Consulting; Human Interest; Upstate Payroll Consultants, LLC; Care Patrol of Rochester/Syracuse; Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts; Manning & Napier; Williams & Son Heating Contractors, Inc.; Church Mutual Insurance; Trippany Sign Co.; Michele Marciano Agency; NYTP Solutions.
wxxinews.org
Local & NY state officials urge support of 'Small Business Saturday'
November 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day set aside more than a decade ago as part of a marketing effort to get Americans to shop at smaller, brick-and-mortar stores. It’s a campaign supported by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its President & CEO Bob Duffy. He...
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
WHEC TV-10
Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
rochesterfirst.com
How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving
Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
wdkx.com
Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief retires
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
13 WHAM
RSV blamed for third death in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — A third person in Monroe County has died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to new data released Monday. It comes as RSV continues to spread nationwide, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Health leaders are reminding everyone about the triple threat posed by RSV, the flu and...
Thompson group DIGs to boost pollinators
CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has for many years encouraged its associates to form “Do It Groups” – referred to internally as DIGs — to bring about positive changes within the health system. Past DIGs have implemented new technology to benefit patients, created helpful...
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
Police on scene at fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
hamlinny.org
FEMA Issues Revised Flood Insurance Rate Maps for Monroe County
There will be an Open House on Flood Risk and Insurance on November 29, 2022. On September 30, 2022, FEMA released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) in parts of Monroe County. for public comments. The FIRMs are for the towns of Brighton, Greece, Hamlin, Irondequoit, Parma, Penfield and Webster,...
