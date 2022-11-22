ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

YAHOO!

Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced

CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community invited to support First Responders Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Greece Chamber Welcomes 13 New Business Members

The following area businesses recently became business members of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce: Service Master by H&S; Conversance Business Solutions LLC; Erik Rhodes Consulting; Human Interest; Upstate Payroll Consultants, LLC; Care Patrol of Rochester/Syracuse; Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts; Manning & Napier; Williams & Son Heating Contractors, Inc.; Church Mutual Insurance; Trippany Sign Co.; Michele Marciano Agency; NYTP Solutions.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving

Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit Police Chief retires

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

RSV blamed for third death in Monroe County

Rochester, N.Y. — A third person in Monroe County has died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to new data released Monday. It comes as RSV continues to spread nationwide, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Health leaders are reminding everyone about the triple threat posed by RSV, the flu and...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Daily Messenger

Thompson group DIGs to boost pollinators

CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has for many years encouraged its associates to form “Do It Groups” – referred to internally as DIGs — to bring about positive changes within the health system. Past DIGs have implemented new technology to benefit patients, created helpful...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
hamlinny.org

FEMA Issues Revised Flood Insurance Rate Maps for Monroe County

There will be an Open House on Flood Risk and Insurance on November 29, 2022. On September 30, 2022, FEMA released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) in parts of Monroe County. for public comments. The FIRMs are for the towns of Brighton, Greece, Hamlin, Irondequoit, Parma, Penfield and Webster,...
HAMLIN, NY

