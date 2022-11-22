Read full article on original website
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, Maryland
From the brick-paved streets to the waterfront shopping, Annapolis, Maryland is so charming and full of American history that it should be on your “Must Visit” list if you’re ever on the East Coast. And since Annapolis is less than an hour away from Washington, DC, visiting this waterfront town makes a perfect weekend getaway. We recently visited Annapolis for a quick babymoon before baby #2 comes and had an amazing time in just 2 days! Continue reading to get the ultimate guide on how to fill your weekend with what to do, eat, and stay while you’re in Annapolis, Maryland!
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
foxbaltimore.com
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Columbia Association CEO denied request to challenge her evaluation as board maintains silence
The elected directors of the Columbia Association in Howard County have determined that the organization’s CEO has no right to appeal an annual evaluation that she says contains wildly conflicting accounts of her performance and has no actionable steps for improvement – and may be a document they are using to oust her.
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan: Some Baltimore leaders 'deserve pink slips' not 'pay raises' as pension plan OKed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After a fractured Baltimore City Council moved a plan to change the pension requirements for themselves, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the vote and said the leadership inside City Hall should look at the problems facing the city before voting to help each other earn a pension sooner.
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Mom worries for son in Navy, after several suicide attempts
A mother from Jackson is worried for her son, saying he has attempted suicide multiple times.
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Reese Dominates | Hart Rolling | Recipe for a Letdown
Maryland basketball's game Friday against Coppin State was a classic recipe for a letdown: a team coming off a couple of big wins, suddenly surrounded by hype, facing a small school viewing, whose coach is a Terps legend, viewing the game as its Super Bowl. Toss in that it was the day after Thanksgiving, with a 4 p.m. tipoff in front of a sparse crowd, and you had to know it was likely to be closer than the 25-point point spread.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott issues statement following Baltimore reaching 300 homicides in 2022
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement after Baltimore reached 300 homicides in 2022. Baltimore reached its 300th homicide of the year on Tuesday after police upgraded the classification of an April shooting. Officials said a 24-year-old man who was shot on April 12 in northeast Baltimore died Monday. No...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
foxbaltimore.com
Former FBI Agents says people focus more on the numbers than the victims behind homicides
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth consecutive year, Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides. Since 2015, there have been at least 2,632 homicides in the city. This is more than the number of sworn officers within the entire Baltimore City Police Department. The following are homicide statistics over the years:
Baltimore Times
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ONE AND ALL
I pray that you have enjoyed your week so far. I want to send out my heartwarming condolences to friends and their families who have recently lost a loved one. Prayers go out to you and your family. I want to say happy birthday to myself. I will be celebrating...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Sharing the Light
One of the most celebrated events on the Chesapeake Bay began humbly in 1981, when a guy named Jim Langer, who lived aboard his boat in Spa Creek, strung Christmas lights up in his rigging and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. The idea caught on and the one-man show quickly turned into a multi-boat parade. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade will feature dozens of boats ranging from a 75-foot skipjack from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to smaller sailboats, dressed-up Boston Whalers and more, gathered to dazzle more than 30,000 spectators surrounding the harbor on Saturday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County second-grader delivers Thanksgiving meals to firefighters
FULTON, Md. — Not everyone gets the chance to be with family on Thanksgiving, so a Howard County second grader wanted to make sure first responders had a nice meal. Layla Looby delivered turkeys to firehouses across Howard County. The Fulton Elementary School student started a fundraising campaign. She then partnered with the organization Food on the Stove to make it happen.
stadiumjourney.com
Navy And Notre Dame Make A Home In Baltimore
2022 marked the 23rd time Navy and Notre Dame have played their longtime rivalry game in Baltimore. It was the first time since 2008 and the fourth time at M&T Bank Stadium (Memorial Stadium was the other venue in Baltimore). M&T Bank Stadium was available because the Baltimore Ravens are on their bye week. Notre Dame held on to Beat Navy 35-32. This game was the 95th meeting between the two schools with the Irish winning 79 times.
Julian Reese’s career day guides No. 23 Maryland over Coppin St.
Julian Reese scored a career-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds to lead three Terrapins who finished in double figures
