France 24
What's driving a rise in violence in the French overseas department of Mayotte?
In 2009 the archipelago of Mayotte, nestled in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the African coast, voted in a referendum to become France's newest overseas department. Many hoped the change would help the territory avoid the violence that plagued the nearby Comoros Islands, which opted for independence in the 1970s. But 13 years on, violence in the overseas department is worse than ever. Mayotte lawmaker Estelle Youssouffa, who warns that the islands even risk descending into civil war, joined us for Perspective.
France 24
Nowhere to go: France's emergency and social housing under post-pandemic strain
When the Covid-19 pandemic put a temporary stop to tourism, some hotels in the French capital were turned into homes for families in need. But now, with hotels reopening to tourists, families are being forced out with no suitable alternatives. In Paris alone, this means that 2,500 people are having to leave what had been their homes for the past two years. Some of the accommodation proposed to them is unsanitary, with cockroaches, bed bugs or even mice. Our team reports.
France 24
France's answer on abortion: Should constitution include a woman's right to choose?
Who would have thought that a Supreme Court ruling in the United States could trigger a constitutional amendment in France? After all, there is zero threat here to a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy, a right that has been on the books since 1975. Earlier this month we saw blowback in the US to that June decision by the high bench in Washington, with midterm election results pointing to record mobilisation by young people. For them, women's rights were on the ballot.
France 24
Marking a centenary since the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb in Egypt
By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Yinka OYETADE | Marion CHAVAL | Sonia PATRICELLI | Loïc CHALAVON | Clémence DELFAURE. In November 1922, in the Valley of the Kings near Luxor in Egypt, after years of searching, a team led by English archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the remains of ancient Egypt's boy pharaoh, Tutankhamun. They had been hidden away for more than 3,000 years. To mark a centenary since the historic discovery, Egyptologist Aidan Dodson speaks to Eve Jackson about ancient Egypt's most famous king, what was inside the tomb and why it still fascinates us today.
France 24
France's Reunion Island, a land of contrasts
It's nicknamed the intense island. Located 10,000 kilometres from the French mainland, in the Indian Ocean, Reunion Island contains a thousand treasures for the senses. Some 40 percent of the territory is a UNESCO World Heritage site. On the coast, whale song punctuates the missions of oceanographers. Meanwhile, on the Grègues plantation, a bright orange root is harvested by hand to make a popular spice: turmeric.
France 24
Strangers united by mistaken text spend seventh Thanksgiving together
IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, November 24: French MPs are debating a controversial bill on banning bullfighting for the first time. Also in the news: papers react to Germany's loss to Japan in its World Cup group stage match, while the world's oldest cat is designated by Guinness World Records. Finally, this Thanksgiving, the tradition continues for a grandma and young man brought together by a mistaken text seven years ago!
France 24
Japan shock Germany with two late goals in dramatic World Cup comeback
Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their World Cup opener on Wednesday, punishing the four-time champions for not taking their chances after they dominated the first half. The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before the match in a powerful protest against FIFA's decision to ban rainbow-themed armbands.
France 24
Faced with threat from mainland China, Taiwan holds its breath
After decades of threats from mainland China, tensions over Taiwan are arguably higher than at any time since 1949. As Chinese President Xi Jinping considers the use of force to invade the island and steps up military preparations, the threat of war hangs over 23 million Taiwanese citizens. FRANCE 24's team went to Taiwan to experience first-hand how people are coping. They met citizens tempted by independence, young politicians on the campaign trail and billionaire warmonger Robert Tsao, who is spending his fortune on preparing the defence of Taiwan.
France 24
Wildlife summit to vote on 'historic' shark protections
The proposal would place dozens of species of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). That appendix lists species that may not yet be threatened with extinction but may become so unless their trade is closely...
France 24
Paris Opera drama as rebel dancer quits in pursuit of ‘professional freedom’
One of the best-known male dancers at the Paris Opera, who has won a big following outside ballet for working as a judge on the French equivalent of "Strictly Come Dancing", on Wednesday quit the company after months of tension. François Alu, 28, known for his rugged physique and virtuoso...
Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Mitchell Duke heads in opener
Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
France 24
EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy tensions
European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the NGO vessel earlier...
France 24
A global epidemic: How do we end violence against women?
In a special edition, we mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and ask what it will take to end this global epidemic; particularly domestic violence. Annette Young talks to Dr Jane Monckton-Smith, a UK criminologist and a world leader on coercive control and Sarah McGrath, the founder of the NGO Women for Women France. As well, we report on the failure of the French legal system in prosecuting rape cases.
France 24
Rebel dancer suddenly quits Paris Opera: statement
Francois Alu, 28, known for his rugged physique and virtuoso leaps, will leave the Paris Opera so he has "complete professional freedom", both parties said in a joint statement published by the opera. The news was unexpected, coming just seven months after the Paris Opera named Alu an "etoile" ("star"),...
France 24
Colombian cyclists suspected of doping: The battle to stay clean
Since 2016, Colombian cyclists have topped the podiums in the French, Spanish and Italian tours. Yet these successes hide a dark secret: a doping problem. Along with Costa Rica and Italy, Colombia has the highest number of cyclists sanctioned for taking performance-enhancing drugs. The Colombian anti-doping agency is trying to track down and test potential cheaters, with some 30 doctors spread across the country. But their mission is far from easy, as our team in Colombia reports.
France 24
UK Supreme Court rejects Scottish referendum bid
Britain's highest court on Wednesday rejected a bid by the devolved Scottish government in Edinburgh to hold a new referendum on independence without London's consent. The unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court torpedoed the Scottish nationalist government's push to hold a second plebiscite next year. The Scottish National Party (SNP)...
France 24
Tunis Fashion Week: A sartorial melting pot on a salt lake
A seven-hour drive southwest of the Tunisian capital lies Chott el-Djerid, north Africa's largest salt lake and the setting for the thirteenth edition of Tunis Fashion Week. The youngest designer participating, 18-year-old Haroun Ghanmi, celebrates the Tunisian techno scene, while fellow designer Yousra Sen creates one-of-a-kind pieces. Everyone here knows the value of a beautiful backdrop – the communications potential was too good to miss even for Ukrainian label Kristina Laptso, whose team spent more than three days travelling to the festival's stunning location. However, the designer herself was unable to leave Lviv.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.Here’s...
France 24
Musician Sona Jobarteh on becoming the world's first female kora player
British Gambian artist Sona Jobarteh plays the kora, a string instrument that has been the preserve of men since the 13th century, passed down from father to son in a special set of families in West Africa for hundreds of years. That was until she decided to change things. After picking up the kora at the tender age of three, Sona has been playing for audiences across Europe, Africa and the United States since her 2011 album "Fasiya". She gained international success following her 2015 song "Gambia", which was released to celebrate Gambian independence. It became country’s unofficial national anthem with 24 million views on YouTube. The musician is in Paris to perform in the Afrocolor Festival.
