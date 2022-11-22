Read full article on original website
President of largest rail union predicts congressional intervention after ‘no’ vote
“Everybody's ready to get it done; get it over,” SMART Transportation Division President Jeremy Ferguson said.
If train strike happens, major rail union will honor picket lines, its leader says
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen National President Dennis Pierce provides expert analysis of railroad workers' potential strike.
CNBC
With unions aligned, timeline for rail strike and railroad emergency prep is now clear
Four rail unions have aligned on a potential national strike date of Dec. 9, with the Signalmen's union agreeing to move back its date in coordination with other unions that rejected the labor deal. Railroads begin preparing for a strike seven days ahead of that date. Chemicals take priority in...
Looming freight train strike could derail Biden political momentum
Joe Biden faces the prospect of a crippling strike by railroad unions that could stall transport of fuel, corn and drinking water, dramatically complicate holiday season train travel, and dent the US president's political standing. A large-scale strike would affect multiple sectors, even the supply of drinking water, given than many of the chemicals used in treatment plants are transported by train.
Biden Voices Support For Assault Weapons Ban During Lame-Duck Congress
The president said he'd "start counting votes" on the heels of two deadly mass shootings around the country this week.
President Biden Ordered Air Marshalls to Support the Southern Border
There are approximately 3,000 air marshalls but they may not be on as many flights as before. Most of them are helping to secure the southern border. And, you can thank President Joe Biden for that.
Ex-Ukraine leader and former U.S. commander urge U.S. to hold firm as Kyiv fights "for global security"
Kyiv, Ukraine — From rocket systems to anti-tank missiles, American weapons have been game changing in Ukraine's war against Russia's invading forces. In recent weeks, the armaments have helped Ukrainian forces recapture significant swaths of territory in the south and east of the country. Petro Poroshenko, who served as...
msn.com
House Republicans expected to soup up their Biden-centric investigations by taking pages from the Jan. 6 committee's groundbreaking playbook: oversight veterans
Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to launch myriad investigations next year. Oversight veterans expect the GOP to take some cues from the January 6 committee hearings. "Republicans will go to school on that." former Rep. Tom Davis said of the January 6 template. House Republicans itching to hold President...
Democrats can’t complain about the retribution Kevin McCarthy is threatening
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, likely the chamber’s next speaker, is holding firm to his pledge to strip three liberal Democrats of their committee assignments when the new Congress is seated next year. That’s not sitting well with Democrats, as they are about to enter the House minority for...
worldanimalnews.com
U.S. Senator Cory Booker Introduces New Bill To Protect Farm Animals & Hold Factory Farms Accountable
Senator Cory Booker has just announced a new bill, The Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act of 2022 (IAA), that could help reduce the suffering of farm animals in the United States. The new bill aims to better protect animals and the American people by holding the industrial operators of high-risk Concentrated...
Biden White House fact-checked by Twitter users again for exaggerated deficit claim
The White House on Monday was slapped with a Twitter Community Note adding context to an exaggerated claim about reducing the federal budget deficit.
Interior rolls out new restrictions on oil and gas leasing
The Interior Department is beginning to implement new strictures on federal oil and gas leasing, a long-held priority of President Joe Biden's, as it moves forward with lease sales in compliance with the new Democratic climate law.
A new foreign policy headache for Biden as Israel forms its most right-wing government ever
Israel's new Netanyahu-led government, including figures known for extreme anti-Arab views, will pose major challenges for Biden administration.
"Donald Trump Failed America" – Joe Biden Reacts To Ex-President's Plan To Return In 2024
Joe Biden: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America (source: Joe Biden); User:TDKR Chicago 101 (clipping)Donald Trump:Photo byShealah Craighead (source: White House)Сombination: krassotkin, CC BY-SA 2.0 ,via Wikimedia Commons.
Washington Examiner
On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays
John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests
Residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against Urumqi's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown after an apartment fire killed 10.
Venezuela's Maduro, opposition return to negotiation table
The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition are to restart political talks in Mexico on Saturday after a 15-month standoff, aiming to break a stalemate over what constitutes "free" elections. But the State Department insists that any easing would come only if the Maduro government moves in concrete steps toward holding free elections.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin running covert censorship operation, GOP Senators warn
Sens. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and five other Republican senators warned that President Joe Biden’s administration is running a covert “government censorship” operation even after the controversial launch and then collapse of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Disinformation Governance Board. In the letter send to Biden...
Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ukraine news – live: Snake Island defenders ‘freed in prison swap’ with Russia
Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now symbolic of Kyiv’s resistance against Russia are among scores freed in prisoner swaps this week, an aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.Nine Russians and 12 Ukrainians were freed on Saturday – bringing the total number of prisoners returned to Kyiv this week to 98, according to officials.Power was also restored to some six million people in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said, after after all of the nation’s four nuclear power plants were taken off-grid for the first time ever, in the midst of a sustained Russian assault on energy...
CBS News
