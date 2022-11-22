Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now symbolic of Kyiv’s resistance against Russia are among scores freed in prisoner swaps this week, an aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.Nine Russians and 12 Ukrainians were freed on Saturday – bringing the total number of prisoners returned to Kyiv this week to 98, according to officials.Power was also restored to some six million people in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said, after after all of the nation’s four nuclear power plants were taken off-grid for the first time ever, in the midst of a sustained Russian assault on energy...

31 MINUTES AGO