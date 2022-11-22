ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Looming freight train strike could derail Biden political momentum

Joe Biden faces the prospect of a crippling strike by railroad unions that could stall transport of fuel, corn and drinking water, dramatically complicate holiday season train travel, and dent the US president's political standing. A large-scale strike would affect multiple sectors, even the supply of drinking water, given than many of the chemicals used in treatment plants are transported by train.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

House Republicans expected to soup up their Biden-centric investigations by taking pages from the Jan. 6 committee's groundbreaking playbook: oversight veterans

Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to launch myriad investigations next year. Oversight veterans expect the GOP to take some cues from the January 6 committee hearings. "Republicans will go to school on that." former Rep. Tom Davis said of the January 6 template. House Republicans itching to hold President...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
AFP

Venezuela's Maduro, opposition return to negotiation table

The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition are to restart political talks in Mexico on Saturday after a 15-month standoff, aiming to break a stalemate over what constitutes "free" elections. But the State Department insists that any easing would come only if the Maduro government moves in concrete steps toward holding free elections.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin running covert censorship operation, GOP Senators warn

Sens. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and five other Republican senators warned that President Joe Biden’s administration is running a covert “government censorship” operation even after the controversial launch and then collapse of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Disinformation Governance Board. In the letter send to Biden...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Snake Island defenders ‘freed in prison swap’ with Russia

Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now symbolic of Kyiv’s resistance against Russia are among scores freed in prisoner swaps this week, an aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.Nine Russians and 12 Ukrainians were freed on Saturday – bringing the total number of prisoners returned to Kyiv this week to 98, according to officials.Power was also restored to some six million people in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said, after after all of the nation’s four nuclear power plants were taken off-grid for the first time ever, in the midst of a sustained Russian assault on energy...
CBS News

CBS News

573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy