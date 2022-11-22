ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisonville, IL

Breeze-Courier

Pana Christmas Parade Sunday

(PANA) — The Pana Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a downtown Christmas Festival on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. The street will be lined with vendors from noon until 5:00 p.m. There will be many activities, including ice skating from noon until 4:00 p.m. Carriage rides will be provided between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.
PANA, IL
Breeze-Courier

Taylorville Festival of Trees opens Sunday

(TAYLORVILLE) — The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend the annual Festival of Trees, starting Sunday, Nov. 27 for the open house at 222 W. Main Cross. Sunday’s hours are 1:00-3:00 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 28, hours are 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and on Friday,...
Breeze-Courier

Tornadoes swirl Braves; continue Holiday Tournament dominance

TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville guard Aubrey Kietzman, takes the ball up the court while being challenged by her banged up Mt. Zion opponent. The sophomore finished the semi-final Holiday Tournament match with 11 total points on Friday evening. TAYLORVILLE — The Tornadoes hosted and defeated the Mt. Zion Braves on...
TAYLORVILLE, IL

