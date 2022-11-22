(PANA) — The Pana Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a downtown Christmas Festival on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. The street will be lined with vendors from noon until 5:00 p.m. There will be many activities, including ice skating from noon until 4:00 p.m. Carriage rides will be provided between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.

PANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO