Taylorville area blood drive Dec. 8 at Davis Memorial
A community blood drive for Taylorville will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. The blood drive will be held at Davis Memorial Christian Church-Fellowship Hall, 1500 W. Franklin. Appointments will be required. To schedule; please email ImpactLife at hello@impactlife.org; call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. You may also...
Local Tornado to compete for Team USA
SOFIA, BULGARIA — Taylorville High School sophomore Sami Breckenridge is headed to Sofia, Bulgaria to represent Team USA. The 16 year old will participate in the double mini portion for the World Age Group Competition (WAGC). While some began the gymnastics on Wednesday Sami won’t officially open up competition until Saturday, Nov 26. She is accompanied by her mother, Josianne Breckenridge. The entire High School lined the hallway and applauded Sami as she left to catch her flight on Monday, Nov 21.
Pana Christmas Parade Sunday
(PANA) — The Pana Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a downtown Christmas Festival on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. The street will be lined with vendors from noon until 5:00 p.m. There will be many activities, including ice skating from noon until 4:00 p.m. Carriage rides will be provided between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.
Tornadoes swirl Braves; continue Holiday Tournament dominance
TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville guard Aubrey Kietzman, takes the ball up the court while being challenged by her banged up Mt. Zion opponent. The sophomore finished the semi-final Holiday Tournament match with 11 total points on Friday evening. TAYLORVILLE — The Tornadoes hosted and defeated the Mt. Zion Braves on...
