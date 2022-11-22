SOFIA, BULGARIA — Taylorville High School sophomore Sami Breckenridge is headed to Sofia, Bulgaria to represent Team USA. The 16 year old will participate in the double mini portion for the World Age Group Competition (WAGC). While some began the gymnastics on Wednesday Sami won’t officially open up competition until Saturday, Nov 26. She is accompanied by her mother, Josianne Breckenridge. The entire High School lined the hallway and applauded Sami as she left to catch her flight on Monday, Nov 21.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO