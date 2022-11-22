Through his work at the Department of Homeland Security, Liberty University alumnus Dr. Doug Gilmer (’90) combats human trafficking and the illegal drug trade firsthand. He spoke about the growing challenges in these areas during lectures in Helms School of Government classes on Nov. 16 and 17 when he took annual leave from his job to visit Liberty as a guest of the school along with other distinguished alumni during Military Appreciation Month.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO