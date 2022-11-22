ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

3 Named to CSC Academic All-District® Football Team

Three Liberty football players had their efforts in the classroom recognized today as they were named to the 2022 CSC Academic All-District® football team. Tight end Michael Bollinger, kicker Jason Stricker and wide receiver CJ Yarbrough were each named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® football team.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Jefferson Helps JMU Hold Off Liberty, 67-63

James Madison’s Kiki Jefferson scored 12 of her game-high 20 points during the fourth quarter, including a 10-of-10 effort from the foul line, to help the Dukes withstand numerous Liberty comeback attempts. JMU topped the Lady Flames, 67-63, Wednesday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Liberty’s first road game of the season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Liberty News

New-No. 2 Flames switch spots with now-No. 4 Rebels following series sweep in Las Vegas

After sweeping UNLV by scores of 6-2 and 5-2 scores on its home ice this past weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traded places with the Skatin’ Rebels (7-5) in Wednesday’s computer rankings, ascending to the No. 2 spot while dropping UNLV to No. 4. Minot State (11-0), a team that swept Liberty in Minot, N.D., in early October, stayed atop the rankings while Adrian College (14-2-1) remained at No. 3. Defending ACHA DI national champion Central Oklahoma still occupies the No. 5 position.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

MBB Game Day: Bradley

Live Video (CBS Sports Network) LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and Bradley will be meeting for the first time in men’s basketball. The two squads are playing for third place in the 2022 Cancun Challenge’s Riviera Division. • The Flames will be looking to bounce back...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

McGhee Named to Lute Olson Award Watch List

Darius McGhee of the Liberty men’s basketball team added another recognition, as he was named to the 2022-23 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Watch List. McGhee is one of only 40 players on the country named to this watch list. This is the third major watch...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Defense Stifles Bradley in 55-44 Victory at Cancun Challenge

The Liberty defense stifled Bradley in a 55-44 victory in the third place game of the Cancun Challenge, Wednesday evening. The Flames held the Braves to a season-worst 32.1 percent (17-of-53) from the floor on the way to the win in what was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames Fall 66-52 to Northwestern in Opening Game of Cancun Challenge

The Liberty Flames fell 66-52 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the opening game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Tuesday evening at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Liberty led by a point (29-28) over Northwestern at the half but committed a season-high 18 turnovers in the game and shot 22.2 percent (6-of-27) from the floor in the final 20 minutes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Reese, King climb to fifth-place men’s, women’s advanced showings at first bouldering comp

Liberty University’s rock climbing team opened its competitive season with a number of strong individual performances in Saturday’s USA Climbing Collegiate Mid-Atlantic Division bouldering event held at the Sportrock Performance Institute in Alexandria, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C. In the Men’s Advanced division, sophomore Dylan Reese, a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty University to present area Vietnam veteran with 2022 George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award

During a special military appreciation halftime show at Liberty University’s regular-season football finale against New Mexico State on Saturday at Williams Stadium, decorated United States Marine Corps combat veteran Dennis Janiak will be presented the George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award for his service in Vietnam (1967-68) and for the impact he has made in the lives of many veterans through his work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Alumnus seeks justice as he fights on front lines of human trafficking with Department of Homeland Security

Through his work at the Department of Homeland Security, Liberty University alumnus Dr. Doug Gilmer (’90) combats human trafficking and the illegal drug trade firsthand. He spoke about the growing challenges in these areas during lectures in Helms School of Government classes on Nov. 16 and 17 when he took annual leave from his job to visit Liberty as a guest of the school along with other distinguished alumni during Military Appreciation Month.
LYNCHBURG, VA

