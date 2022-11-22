Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Related
Liberty News
3 Named to CSC Academic All-District® Football Team
Three Liberty football players had their efforts in the classroom recognized today as they were named to the 2022 CSC Academic All-District® football team. Tight end Michael Bollinger, kicker Jason Stricker and wide receiver CJ Yarbrough were each named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® football team.
Liberty News
Jefferson Helps JMU Hold Off Liberty, 67-63
James Madison’s Kiki Jefferson scored 12 of her game-high 20 points during the fourth quarter, including a 10-of-10 effort from the foul line, to help the Dukes withstand numerous Liberty comeback attempts. JMU topped the Lady Flames, 67-63, Wednesday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Liberty’s first road game of the season.
Liberty News
New-No. 2 Flames switch spots with now-No. 4 Rebels following series sweep in Las Vegas
After sweeping UNLV by scores of 6-2 and 5-2 scores on its home ice this past weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traded places with the Skatin’ Rebels (7-5) in Wednesday’s computer rankings, ascending to the No. 2 spot while dropping UNLV to No. 4. Minot State (11-0), a team that swept Liberty in Minot, N.D., in early October, stayed atop the rankings while Adrian College (14-2-1) remained at No. 3. Defending ACHA DI national champion Central Oklahoma still occupies the No. 5 position.
Liberty News
Hunt Seat riders Reserve Champions, Western team third at fall semester’s final Region 4 shows
In an IHSA Region 4 show postponed from Oct. 2 by the remnants of Hurricane Ian, Liberty University’s Hunt Seat equestrian team finished as Reserve Champion out of seven teams in the region for the second time in the five shows this fall semester, on Saturday at Haverhill Farm in Ashland, Va., hosted by the University of Richmond.
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Bradley
Live Video (CBS Sports Network) LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and Bradley will be meeting for the first time in men’s basketball. The two squads are playing for third place in the 2022 Cancun Challenge’s Riviera Division. • The Flames will be looking to bounce back...
Liberty News
McGhee Named to Lute Olson Award Watch List
Darius McGhee of the Liberty men’s basketball team added another recognition, as he was named to the 2022-23 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Watch List. McGhee is one of only 40 players on the country named to this watch list. This is the third major watch...
Liberty News
Liberty Defense Stifles Bradley in 55-44 Victory at Cancun Challenge
The Liberty defense stifled Bradley in a 55-44 victory in the third place game of the Cancun Challenge, Wednesday evening. The Flames held the Braves to a season-worst 32.1 percent (17-of-53) from the floor on the way to the win in what was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Liberty News
Flames Fall 66-52 to Northwestern in Opening Game of Cancun Challenge
The Liberty Flames fell 66-52 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the opening game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Tuesday evening at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Liberty led by a point (29-28) over Northwestern at the half but committed a season-high 18 turnovers in the game and shot 22.2 percent (6-of-27) from the floor in the final 20 minutes.
Liberty News
Reese, King climb to fifth-place men’s, women’s advanced showings at first bouldering comp
Liberty University’s rock climbing team opened its competitive season with a number of strong individual performances in Saturday’s USA Climbing Collegiate Mid-Atlantic Division bouldering event held at the Sportrock Performance Institute in Alexandria, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C. In the Men’s Advanced division, sophomore Dylan Reese, a...
Liberty News
Liberty University to present area Vietnam veteran with 2022 George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award
During a special military appreciation halftime show at Liberty University’s regular-season football finale against New Mexico State on Saturday at Williams Stadium, decorated United States Marine Corps combat veteran Dennis Janiak will be presented the George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award for his service in Vietnam (1967-68) and for the impact he has made in the lives of many veterans through his work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Liberty News
Liberty co-founder Elmer Towns receives Lifetime Awards for global ministry during 90th birthday celebration
Liberty University co-founder Elmer Towns received several awards from the Global Church Network during his 90thbirthday celebration earlier this month, adding to his already impressive list of awards he has received throughout his life of service as an ambassador for the Lord. Towns traveled to Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 3,...
Liberty News
Alumnus seeks justice as he fights on front lines of human trafficking with Department of Homeland Security
Through his work at the Department of Homeland Security, Liberty University alumnus Dr. Doug Gilmer (’90) combats human trafficking and the illegal drug trade firsthand. He spoke about the growing challenges in these areas during lectures in Helms School of Government classes on Nov. 16 and 17 when he took annual leave from his job to visit Liberty as a guest of the school along with other distinguished alumni during Military Appreciation Month.
Liberty News
Liberty University government students meet with top diplomats at Chinese and Swedish Embassies
On Friday, Nov. 18, Liberty University’s Helms School of Government shuttled an International Relations class to the nation’s capital for a unique opportunity to tour the Chinese and Swedish Embassies and engage with the countries’ top diplomats on pressing issues. Liberty has sent government students to Washington,...
Comments / 0