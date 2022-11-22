Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
Refinery29
A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $90,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a customer relations manager who makes $90,000 per year and spends some of...
Thefts costing Seattle retailers as holiday shopping season begins
SEATTLE — At Queen Anne Dispatch, co-owner Sabrina Rinderle is working to bounce back after two bad weeks. A window and a door are boarded up at her business. "They tried to break the other door and the side window, but they weren't able to get in,” said Rinderle.
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Holiday Guide for 2022
The holiday season is upon us and Downtown Bellevue has found ways to spread fun and joy for both kids and adults. Below is a quick list of activities to participate in from Thanksgiving through the month of December. From November 26th until December 31st, Garden d’Lights will be happening...
Thompson Seattle Hotel Is Your Best Nest in the Emerald City
The first and last thing you’ll notice about the Thompson Seattle Hotel is the view—perched atop a steep hill on 1st Avenue above the warm red glow of Pike Place Market’s iconic neon red sign and main entrance. The twinkling lights of zigzagging ferries across Puget Sound (better referred to nowadays by its historic native […]
KING-5
Travel tumbler everyone thirsts for made by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Stanley is based in Seattle, the company has been around since 1913. They make that classic green thermos that's been keeping hot things hot and cold things cold for decades. But the company isn't afraid of innovation. New products this year include The DayBreak Collection, stainless steel mugs and saucers for enjoying anything from a latte to a cup of tea and the Lifted Spirits Collection, bar ware with a surprise prismatic design element inside the rocks glasses and cocktail shakers.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ brings appraising expertise to Seattle
For their latest History Channel series “Pawn Stars Do America,” Rick Harrison and his team of appraisers left the comforts of their Las Vegas home base for a road trip that included seven days in Seattle in late July and early August. That two-hour Seattle episode premieres at...
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
secretseattle.co
35 Magical Things To Do In Seattle During The Holidays
It’s finally the best time of the year in Seattle! Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the Emerald City becomes alive with festive lights, Christmas trees, holiday markets, and events that run that gamut from classic to quirky. Some of these events are even free! Read on for the complete guide to the best things to do in Seattle during the holidays.
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
seattlemedium.com
Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million
There are five Washington ports that will receive $71.4 million dollars to boost the local and state maritime economy. To be exact, $71,488,445 in federal grants have been awarded to Port of Grays Harbor, Northwest Seaport Alliance Port of Seattle, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Port of Olympia, and the Port of Port Angeles.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
secretseattle.co
Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun
This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
425magazine.com
Holiday Illuminations Event Lighting Up Downtown Renton
Experience downtown Renton in a whole new light this holiday season — literally. The city is putting on the LUSIO Laser Light show event Dec. 3-4 from 5-7:30 p.m. This spectacle features interactive light art within sculptures, installations, and projection mapping, showcasing the work of local PNW artists on a grand, holiday-themed scale.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tandie the lion is back in Seattle, ready for his zoo debut
A prodigal Seattle son has returned and is ready to show off. Tandie, a South African Transvaal lion, is, as of this week, cruising (or maybe snoozing) around the African Savanna lion habitat at Woodland Park Zoo. Tandie, 8, was born at the Seattle zoo in 2014. He left in...
The Suburban Times
Fourth signal cabinet wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Our fourth new signal cabinet wrap was created by Kaylee Park. Located at the corner of Meridian and 15th Ave SE, this artwork depicts a sunset (or sunrise?) over a cascade of snow-peaked mountains and trees. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
