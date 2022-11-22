Read full article on original website
Colbert County Tourism announces holiday Songwriters in the Round
Colbert County Tourism and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will host the finale of Songwriters in the Round on December 15 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, Alabama
If you grew up in the Shoals area of north Alabama and you're over 40 years old, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about when I refer to "the strip" that was located in Florence. Take a look back at some of the places along the strip and see if you remember. I've even found a few old photos that are sure to take you back. Let's take one more loop, Shoals....let's cruise the strip!
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ENDED UP IN THE ER AFTER INVESTIGATING SOME DRUGS FOUND ON THE ROADWAY OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS DISPATCHED SUNDAY IN THE AREA OF ADAMS ROAD. A SMALL PLASTIC LOCK TOP BOTTLE ALONG WITH 3 MARIJUANA BUDS, 4 ROACHES, 1 PIPE AND 2 ROLLING PAPERS WAS LOCATED. THE BOTTLE APPEARED TO BE ONE THAT IS NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH DIABETICS, AND AFTER THE DEPUTY OPENED THE LID, A STRONG CHEMICAL ODOR EMITTED IN THE AIR. THE DEPUTY’S THROAT BEGAN TO BURN, HE BEGAN TO COUGH AND WAS HAVING LABORED BREATHING. HE DROVE HIMSELF TO THE ER WHERE HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.
WBBJ
Former McNairy County Robert K. Lee sheriff has died
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says a former sheriff has died. The sheriff’s office says that Sheriff Robert K. Lee, who served from 1982 to 1994, has died. They say he was the first sheriff to serve three consecutive four year terms. Before...
WBBJ
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
WBBJ
Police investigating shooting in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/22 – 11/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery. The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The department says he demanded money from employees at...
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
WBBJ
Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting. Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson. When our crew arrived there were several police...
WBBJ
TikTok prank leads to Jackson woman’s arrest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday night, one woman scared her family and loved ones with what they thought was a real call for help. Jackson police were notified of a call from concerned family members that their loved one, Marketa Kinnon, messaged them that she was being kidnapped and in danger.
