Lady Wildcats Drop Final Preseason Scrimmage to Marshall County
Trigg County could not overcome a slow start in its final preseason scrimmage and fell to Marshall County 57-34 Wednesday morning at Graves County High School. The Lady Marshals jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Trigg got on the board with a pair of free throws. Down 20-2, Olivia Noffsinger buried a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter for Trigg’s first field goal of the game.
PHOTOS – Trigg County Scrimmage vs Dawson Springs
Here is a YSE gallery of shots from Trigg County’s basketball scrimmage at the Panther Pit in Dawson Springs Tuesday. Trigg County opens its season on Thursday, December 1 at Heritage Christian Academy. Dawson Springs will travel to Webster County Monday. Trigg v Dawson Springs.
Owensboro football prepares for 5A semifinal rematch with Lexington Douglass
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Just one win away from clinching a berth in the state championship game, the Owensboro football team will play against a familiar opponent in the state playoffs on Friday night. [RELATED: Mater Dei to face Andrean in IHSAA 2A state championship rematch]. The Red Devils are...
VIDEO – Todd Central’s Rager Looks at Senior Season
After a very successful season in 2021-2022, the Todd County Central Rebels are looking for even bigger things this season. Senior Preston Rager spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about what he is looking for from this year’s team and what it will take for the Rebels to take another step up.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County vs Dawson Springs Scrimmage
Trigg County and Dawson Springs warmed up for the 2022-23 basketball season Tuesday with a scrimmage at the Panther Pit. Watch some of the plays on the YSE Highlight Reel.
Blazers Impressive in Scrimmage Win at Graves County
It was a nice way for the University Heights Academy Blazers to wrap up the preseason. The Blazers traveled to Graves County Tuesday night and came away with a big 77-51 scrimmage win over the host Eagles. UHA got a big night from Lemar Northingon. Northington finished with 29 points,...
Lexington, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Foster Beats the Horn
At the end of the 3rd quarter during their scrimmage with Murray Tuesday night, the Todd County Central Rebels played for the final shot of the quarter. In this Max’s Moment, the Rebels execute the play and Trayvon Foster drains the shot just ahead of the horn. Take a look.
Owensboro ice skating rink opening up on Black Friday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews worked to get the “Energy on Ice” rink set up in Owensboro, and now it’s ready for its opening night on Black Friday. “If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit with your family this weekend, lace up those skates and enjoy all of the […]
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
USI parts ways with women’s volleyball head coach
USI Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon head volleyball coach Randi Raff would not return next season after the women’s volleyball team ended the 2022-2023 season 1-28. “We will be looking for a coach to take USI volleyball in a direction that further elevated the visibility and reputation of the program” said Jon Mark Hall, director of athletics, in a press release.
Runners to flock to Owensboro for Holiday Hustle 5K
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Runners will lace up their shoes bright and early this weekend for the inaugural Holiday Hustle 5K in Owensboro. The timed race is set to start at the corner of 25th and Frederica at 8 a.m. Participants will run past the CASA of Ohio Valley and H.L. Neblett Center buildings and […]
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
Traffic Alert: WB Lloyd closed at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is closed at Burkhardt once a wrecker arrived for a broken down vehicle. They say there is not a wreck, but it is impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on...
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
Bates re-appointed to Bar Association Board of Governors
Kenneth Bates of Hopkinsville has been re-appointed to the Kentucky Bar Association Board of Governors. His second two-year term begins January 1, 2023, according to the official order signed by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. Bates is a former Christian Fiscal Court magistrate and has also hosted a gospel music...
