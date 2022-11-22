ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Zoom Video Tumbles. Here's Where the Stock Must Find Support.

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Free Report stock is getting hit on Tuesday after the videoconferencing-tech company reported earnings after the close on Monday.

Shares of Zoom are down about 8% at last check. At the session low, the stock was down more than 10%. And from its all-time high Zoom stock is now down 88%.

Today’s decline comes after the company reported a mixed result. Earnings beat analysts’ expectations, while revenue was in line. However, guidance was an issue.

The company’s fourth-quarter and full-year revenue outlooks were a bit short of consensus estimates, after accounting for currency impacts. In constant-dollar terms, both outlooks were ahead of estimates.

Maybe that's just a small consolation prize, but I thought it was notable.

Even as ZM is a profitable free-cash-flow positive firm with more than $5 billion in cash and limited debt, investors are shunning the name, as it was the face of the pandemic growth-stocks group.

Let’s see what clues the chart holds.

Trading Zoom Video Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWukx_0jKBRiYU00
Weekly chart of Zoom Video stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

When we zoom out — no pun intended — one can see that Zoom Video stock has had a roller coaster ride.

The stock went public in 2019, bouncing between $100 on the upside and the $60 to $62 area on the downside.

Now the stock is trading below its 10-week and 21-week moving averages, and the trend still points lower. The shares are leaning on support in the $70 to $72 region, which has buoyed the stock over the past several months.

If this area continues to hold as support, bullish investors will need to see Zoom Video stock reclaim its short-term moving averages.

But if this area fails as support, it opens the door down to the key zone of $60 to $62. This zone has been support since Zoom Video has gone public.

If we reach this area — and right now, that feels like a very big “if” — then the chances seem reasonable that it acts as support.

And if we do get to this zone, aggressive buyers can buy the dip and treat the stock as a speculative position.

Otherwise, more conservative bulls can consider waiting to see if there’s a break of this support area, then buying Zoom Video stock if it can reclaim this zone. The new risk point would be the low after the stock reclaims the $60 to $62 zone.

Known as a bullish reversal, it’s a lower-risk approach to a stock in free-fall. However, the risk is also that the stock doesn't break support and the setup doesn’t come to fruition.

Black Friday Sale

Get Action Alerts PLUS + Quant Ratings investing insights for one low price.

  • Action Alerts PLUS: Unlock portfolio guidance, access to portfolio managers, and market analysis every trading day.
  • Quant Ratings: Get stock ratings, key financial metrics, and ratings upgrades and downgrades for your stock analysis.

Claim this deal now!

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Here's Why You May be Taking Money out of Stocks--and Why You Shouldn't

As you’ve surely noticed, rampaging inflation is putting a dent into many areas of your budget. It can mean buying less groceries or trading down in brands, it can mean less travel or trading down in the level of your trip, and it can mean buying less holiday gifts or again trading down in brands.
TheStreet

When to Buy Nordstrom Stock After Mixed Earnings and Technicals

Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Free Report are down about 4% at last check. They were down nearly 10% after the retailer reported third-quarter earnings. It was a mixed result, as sales and earnings slipped 2.5% and 48%, respectively, but both metrics beat estimates. Wall Street wasn’t willing to...
TheStreet

Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
TheStreet

Three Stocks That Buffett Bought and Morningstar Likes

(TSM) - Get Free Report. Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee assigns the company a wide moat (competitive advantage) and puts fair value for the stock at $133. It recently traded at $82. Taiwan Semi is the world’s largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer. “The firm has long benefited from semiconductor firms...
TheStreet

Zoom Stock Slumps As Muted Sales Outlook Clouds Q3 Earnings Beat

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the video conferencing specialists forecast softer-than-expected near-term revenues that clouded a solid third quarter earnings report. Zoom said adjusted profits for the three months ending in October were pegged at $1.07 per share, firmly ahead of Street...
TheStreet

George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

Elon Musk has spoken a lot less about Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report in recent months. Very busy finalizing the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, and finding new sources of revenue for the platform, the billionaire has somewhat forgotten his jewel, which has caused a sharp drop of Tesla in the stock market.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Dollar Retreats, Oil Prices Leap

Stocks finished firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said...
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheStreet

Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Ford (F) - Get Free Report and Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.
TheStreet

Best Buy Rallies on Earnings, but Chart Hints at Caution

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Free Report are enjoying some time in the sun on Tuesday, with shares up more than 11% so far on the day. The rally comes after the retailer delivered a better-than-expected earnings result. That’s even as earnings fell 33% and revenue dropped 11% year over year. However, both figures topped analysts’ expectations.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Booms Despite Inflation, Economy

The economy has been a bit wobbly. The U.S. may not be in a recession, but we're in a period of, let's call it economic concern. Prices at grocery stores and at gas pumps remain high while the housing market has cooled but not come back to Earth. Add in looming fears of job cuts, led by the big tech companies trimming thousands of workers, and you can see why people might hold onto their wallets a little more tightly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Smart Garage Door Control Is Just $17 on Amazon for Black Friday

If you're on a smart home kick, like smart bulbs and voice assistants, there's another device you could be missing. With the Chamberlain myQ Hub for your garage door, you can complete your household smart network. Chamberlain’s myQ Hub has also returned to an all-time-low price of just $16.98 on...
TheStreet

T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal

The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.
TheStreet

How to Get a Costco Membership for Black-Friday Style Savings

While Black Friday is commonly associated with trying to score a discounted blender or TV, core personal finance rules show that one saves most not by scoring a sale but making long-term changes in spending habits. One such habit is bringing down the cost of food by eating more at...
TheStreet

Trading Microsoft and Activision as Buyout Remains in Limbo

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Free Report fell just over 4% on Friday, while Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report stock ended slightly lower. That’s as there are questions beginning to swirl around Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion buyout of Activision. In January, the two companies came...
TheStreet

Six Things to Do Immediately After You're Laid Off

Meta (META) - Get Free Report, formerly Facebook, laid off 11,000 employees in the second week of November. Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, cut ties with 3,700 people a week earlier. Seagate (STX) - Get Free Report, Carvana (CVNA) - Get Free Report, Snap (SNAP) - Get Free Report, Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Reportalso cut employment rolls.
TheStreet

5 Unfilled Gaps In Tesla (TSLA)'s Chart

A gap in the chart is when a security moves sharply up or down with very little trading in between. Gaps can be created by an earnings report reaction, a piece of news, or something in the macro. Gaps are easier to identify with candlestick charts than with line charts....
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy