Related
txktoday.com
For the Sake of One received a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.
For the Sake of One was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.
txktoday.com
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents
Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
Comments / 0