In 2023 the QSR plans restaurant-level tech investments including a new POS. Jack in the Box Inc.’s digital investments for 2023 include a new point-of-sale system. In its Q4 2022 earnings call with analysts, the QSR, also known for its Del Taco brand, shared its accomplishments and challenges for the fiscal year ended October 2 and the year ahead.

