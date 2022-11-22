Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
F2 Post-season Testing: Day 3 Results
The third and final day of F2 testing has arrived as drivers push themselves in their last attempt to prove they’re ready for next season. Heading into the third and final day of the Formula 2 post-season testing, each driver spent the day maximizing the potential in their car; hoping to impress the respective teams for a 2023 seat in F2.
lastwordonsports.com
Analyzing the “Indy NXT” rebrand
Earlier this month, Penske Entertainment announced they were rebranding their second-tier series as “Indy NXT”, moving on from the well-known Indy Lights brand. The Indy NXT announcement came less than a month after Andersen Promotions, the company in charge of the lower series of American open-wheel competition, did away with their “Road to Indy” branding in the midst of an overall reassessment of their place within the cooperative management of the IndyCar developmental ladder with Penske Entertainment.
lastwordonsports.com
Giving Generously: The 5 Most Charitable Moments In F1
Unlike Verstappen’s refusal to aid Perez’s pursuit for 2nd in the Championship, F1 history is full of moments of teamwork & friendship. Max Verstappen’s refusal to give up 6th place to teammate Sergio Perez before crossing the finish line in the Brazilian Grand Prix has provoked much debate within the sport. With the Dutchman’s Drivers’ Championship secured in Japan and the runner’s-up spot up for grabs – which Perez eventually lost – was Verstappen’s refusal to let Perez finish ahead a selfish act? In this article, we look at some of the more charitable moments between teammates in F1 history.
lastwordonsports.com
Danke, Seb: Remembering Vettel’s Greatest F1 Moments
A champion on the track and a role model off of it. Remembering Sebastian Vettel’s greatest moments in Formula One. After 16 incredible years in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel finally waves goodbye. The German’s retirement is surely a huge loss for the sport. He is not only one of F1’s all-time greats but also a role model in the truest meaning. Throughout his career, Vettel has had a number of masterful performances while also speaking out and raising awareness about issues near to his heart. Here are some of Vettel’s most memorable moments both on and off the racetrack.
lastwordonsports.com
F1 TV Ratings: The Season Finale
An emotional Grand Prix ended the 2022 season. But could the F1 TV Ratings keep up with the controversy from last season’s race?. With Sebastian Vettel’s retirement highlighting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there was a good chance the TV ratings would help the F1 season end on a high note. In comparison to last season, it makes sense that it was unable to keep up with last year’s title-deciding finale. Last year was the Championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and Red Bull vs. Mercedes went down to the final lap. While this past weekend’s race wasn’t relatively as critical, there was only a 3% drop in TV ratings. That means the 2022 season ends with a 28% increase in year-over-year F1 TV Ratings for ESPN.
Comments / 0