Mayor's Update - Support Our Small Businesses

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Number 20

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday!

It’s an especially good time to patronize local businesses as you start your shopping for gifts or holiday decorations.

Statistics show how important small businesses are to our economy and communities:

33.2 million small businesses currently operate in the U.S. (Small Business Administration)

Small businesses generated a net 12.9 million new jobs over the past 25 years, accounting for two out of every three jobs added to the economy. (SBA)

51 million shoppers participated in Small Business Saturday in 2021 (National Retail Federation), spending $305 per person (LendingTree)

But small businesses are more than numbers; they are the heart and soul of our community. Their owners and employees are our friends and neighbors. These businesses also give life to entrepreneurs and promote innovation, creativity, and competition.

Buying from a small business means your money stays in Renton and supports your community. Studies show an estimated two-thirds of each dollar spent at a local business stays in the community. In addition, small business owners donate 250% more to local nonprofits and community causes than larger businesses.

I have proclaimed Saturday, November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Renton. Accepting the proclamation from Renton City Council President Pro-Tem Ed Prince is Sue Bollinger, vice president of Renton Downtown Partnership.

Take this opportunity to be adventurous and try someplace new. Each of Renton's six neighborhoods (Cascade/Benson Hill, Cedar River, City Center, East Plateau, Highlands, and Talbot/Valley) has unique shops and their own special vibe.

Enjoy the vibrant craft beer scene in Benson Hill/Cascade. Or visit downtown to shop the variety in our City Center. Or pay a return visit to an old neighborhood favorite. Whichever one of Renton's businesses, eateries, or merchants you patronize, you'll be glad you did, and our community will be stronger.

After shopping, come to our Small Business Saturday celebration in Piazza Park and the Renton Pavilion Event Center (233 Burnett Ave. S). It promises to be an afternoon and evening of family holiday fun:

12 to 4 p.m. - Holiday Farmers Market, Piazza Park

12 to 7 p.m. - Holiday craft market featuring local artists and vendors, kids' activities, Renton Pavilion Event Center

12 to 7 p.m. – Live music, Renton Pavilion Event Center

5 p.m. – Holiday tree lighting and Santa Claus arrives, Piazza Park

Our holiday events will continue throughout December, starting with our annual holiday lights opening night at 6 p.m. at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park (1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N) on Friday, Dec. 2:

Dec. 3 – Downtown Santa House, 1-4 p.m., Renton Theatre (507 S 3rd St.)

Dec. 3 – Lusio Renton Lights, 5-7:30 p.m., Piazza Park (233 Burnett Ave. S)

Dec. 4 – Lusio Renton Lights, 5-7:30 p.m., Piazza Park (233 Burnett Ave. S)

Dec. 10 – Downtown Santa House, 1-4 p.m., Renton Theatre (507 S 3rd St.)

Dec. 11 - Renton City Concert Band Winter Concert, 2 p.m., Renton IKEA Performing Arts Center (400 S. Second St.)

Dec. 17 – Downtown Santa House, 1-4 p.m., Renton Theatre (507 S 3rd St.)

Jan. 1 – Polar Bear Plunge, 10 a.m., Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park South Beach (1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N)

