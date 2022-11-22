Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
High Wycombe man jailed after biting police officer's ear causing permanent scars
A man has been jailed for two and a half years after assaulting a police officer, causing life-long injuries. Mohammed Kamran Ali, aged 26, of Desborough Avenue in High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 24.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Public urged not to approach wanted Milton Keynes man with links to Buckingham and Aylesbury
Police have urged members of the public to call 999 if they see a wanted man from Buckinghamshire. Lee Hyde, from Milton Keynes, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the county. On the evening of November 14, a number of electrical items, documents and cash were stolen in...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Illegal immigrants? Not our problem, say police after 999 callers concerned about alleged crimes by migrants were directed to the Border Force as more than 600 asylum seekers land in Dover on Saturday
Worried residents who call 999 over suspicious behaviour and even alleged crimes by illegal migrants are being told it is a matter for Border Force – not the police, a leading MP has told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation by Natalie Elphicke comes as more than 600 asylum...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Complex
Social Media Influencer Robbed at Gunpoint, Thieves Reportedly Steal $1 Million Worth of Property
Authorities are investigating a home-invasion robbery involving Nour Atta, a New York-based influencer who specializes in stock trading content. According to CBS News, the incident took place early Wednesday in a Hollywood Hills rental property. The Los Angeles Police Department said two individuals were sleeping in the house when several armed individuals broke in. Atta, who was in L.A. on a business trip, claimed the intruders were armed and wearing dark clothing and ski masks. He said one of the suspects pistol-whipped him during the confrontation.
BBC
Nottingham fire: Man charged with murder of mum and daughters
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and her two daughters, who all died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police release image of man following a burglary in Wendover
Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Wendover. The picture shows a man wearing a mask and a hat standing outside a property. The offence took place between 7pm and 8.30pm on Monday, November 14,...
Woman Defends Herself With Concealed-Carry Gun, Shoots Would-Be Carjacker
Police said three of the attempted carjackers got away, while the woman shot a fourth person in the head.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boy, 11, struck by car in Aylesbury which failed to stop at the scene
An 11-year-old pedestrian has been hospitalised with a head injury after being hit by a car in Aylesbury yesterday (Thursday, November 24). The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene. Police are now searching for the driver involved following the incident, which happened at around 4.10pm on...
BBC
Hertfordshire PC sacked for pushing man's face against car
A police officer who pushed a man's face against a car during an arrest has been dismissed. PC Stephen Dalton, of Hertfordshire Police, used "unnecessary" force while detaining a man in Watford on 4 October 2019, a disciplinary panel found. The officer said "it hurts, doesn't it?" after he pushed...
HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs
Faculty of a historically Black college in North Carolina is filing a complaint to the Department of Justice after a minor traffic stop involving a bus carrying their students turned into a drug search. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the police are claiming it was a routine search while the school insists it was racial profiling. Nov. 24, 2022.
BBC
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
BBC
Gwent Police officer sent inappropriate texts, hearing told
A Gwent Police officer sent "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional" messages to three women, a disciplinary hearing has heard. PC Robert Davies is accused of sending "suggestive and overly familiar" texts with a police-issued mobile phone between January and May 2020. The hearing was told he failed to maintain boundaries between...
BBC
Shropshire county lines halve but children still at risk - police
The number of county lines drugs operations into Shropshire has been halved - but police say hundreds of children are still at risk of being exploited by gangs. More than 370 children were found to be at risk of exploitation in the county in a year, Det Insp Dafydd Jones said.
Comments / 1