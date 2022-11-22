Read full article on original website
Give Your Thanksgiving Turkey One Of These Tasty Texas Twists
Here in Texas, we've elevated bbqing and smoking meats to an art form. If you want to apply a little Texas Tasty-ness to your turkey this year, try these ideas. You've probably been enjoying a turkey meal every Thanksgiving that you've been alive. I bet you've been cooking it the same way year after year too, huh? This year, switch it up a bit with these Texas twists.
All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas
The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
The Only Thing You Need To Make Your Fake Texas Tree Smell Real
NOT AN AD. Just a midwest millennial grasping on to the last drops of childhood joy. Chasing VCRs. Hanging on the faux smell of pine trees like it might ask me to prom. Re-watching Miracle on 34th Street still thinking I can relate somehow to 6-year-old Mara Wilson. If Dylan McDermott hasn't aged a day... why should I?
Can’t Sleep? Here’s What Texas Is Googling Late At Night
Sleep can be a tough thing for some people to get. I know for me it's difficult to get enough sleep. I'm a night owl, I struggle to go to bed before 11 pm each night, and even later on the weekends. For some, staying asleep is the problem. I...
Here Is Your Holiday Screensaver, Whataburger Lovers
Back in the day you had to own a DVD that looped a video of a fireplace, and you had to restart the thing every hour or so. Now? Any fireplace can be a screensaver. At the drop of a hat!. But, before we get to screensavers. Here are some...
You Won’t Believe The Huge Guitar Texas Rockers ZZ Top Play
They say everything is bigger in Texas and that includes instruments used by Texas bands. There are lots of big things in Texas with the state itself being the 2nd largest of the 50 United States and the largest of the continental United States. Among all the enormous things in...
The World Of Video Games Was Changed Forever By One Texas Kid
Think back to when YOU were just 11 years old... what were you doing at that time? Me I was just a 5th grader who loved video games; but I only cared about playing them either by myself or with friends. Before the days of the internet or video game...
Viral Video of Pflugerville, Texas Teacher Telling Students His Race Is Superior Shocks Community
"So you said you are a what? You said you are racist?", a Black student can be heard asking his teacher in a Pflugerville, Texas classroom. "I did, I did," the teacher responds. "Yeah, I’m trying to be honest with you." Seriously?. This one had my jaw dropped. I...
A Texas Lottery $5 Book of Scratch Tickets by The Numbers
For those of you that don't know, I play Texas Lottery scratchers regularly. I have even, on a few occasions, bought a book of tickets to see if I could beat the Texas Lottery odds and win big! Did you know that each book has a guaranteed payout? I will use an example of a full $5 book. Let's use the latest release of Christmas tickets because they have just been issued and have the most top jackpots remaining.
Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In
I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
