Give Your Thanksgiving Turkey One Of These Tasty Texas Twists

Here in Texas, we've elevated bbqing and smoking meats to an art form. If you want to apply a little Texas Tasty-ness to your turkey this year, try these ideas. You've probably been enjoying a turkey meal every Thanksgiving that you've been alive. I bet you've been cooking it the same way year after year too, huh? This year, switch it up a bit with these Texas twists.
All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas

The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
The Only Thing You Need To Make Your Fake Texas Tree Smell Real

NOT AN AD. Just a midwest millennial grasping on to the last drops of childhood joy. Chasing VCRs. Hanging on the faux smell of pine trees like it might ask me to prom. Re-watching Miracle on 34th Street still thinking I can relate somehow to 6-year-old Mara Wilson. If Dylan McDermott hasn't aged a day... why should I?
A Texas Lottery $5 Book of Scratch Tickets by The Numbers

For those of you that don't know, I play Texas Lottery scratchers regularly. I have even, on a few occasions, bought a book of tickets to see if I could beat the Texas Lottery odds and win big! Did you know that each book has a guaranteed payout? I will use an example of a full $5 book. Let's use the latest release of Christmas tickets because they have just been issued and have the most top jackpots remaining.
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

