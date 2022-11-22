ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO looking for Modelo bandits

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: November 23, 5 p.m. One of the two men was identified and arrested, according to an update from YCSO. Community feedback led to the arrest of the suspect who is now in the Yakima County Jail. YCSO is still asking for help identifying the other suspect. NOVEMBER...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder

Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

