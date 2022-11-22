Noah Rodger Green, age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Green was born November 16, 1959 in California. He was employed with Smith- Blair as a metal fabricator. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking. He was an avid Razorback fan, never missing an opportunity to cheer on those Hogs. He was a character and was always making the people around him laugh and have a good time. His family was very important to him. He adored his daughters and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Green also loved his dogs, Jake and Razor. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Green and brother, Larry Green.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO