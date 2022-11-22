Read full article on original website
Former CNC standouts earn All-MIAA honors
Former CNC League standouts, P.J. Sarwinski, Galena, and Brandon Mlekus, Frontenac, were named to the 2022 All-MIAAFirstTeam following a vote of the conference coaches, Tuesday. Sarwinski, a graduate linebacker, 2021 NCAA Division II All-American, and All-MIAA Honorable Mention, has made a teamleading 74 tackles (39 solo) with 10 tackles-for-loss, three quarterback sacks and four pass breakups. …
Lamar preps for Big 8 rematch with Seneca in state semifinals
LAMAR, Mo. – The Lamar Tigers will host Big 8 rival Seneca in the Missouri Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 heading into the weekend. Seneca was the only team that was able to beat Lamar in the regular season – topping the Tigers 36-33 all the way back in week four.
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
With a title in sight, Pittsburg State's football coach has won over fans and created a frenzy
Janet Mayhew counts herself among the Pittsburg State University football fans who found the transition to a new head coach difficult. For 35 consecutive seasons, the team had a head coach who’d also been a former player with the Gorillas. But that changed three years ago, with the hiring of Brian Wright.
CCC Football is Playoff Bound
The Coffeyville Community College football team has the opportunity to play for a National Championship. The Red Ravens are one of four teams who will compete in the NJCAA Playoffs. Head Coach Jeff Leiker says he let the team know at practice yesterday. CCC is set to play Hutchinson in...
Theresa Shipman, 70, Columbus
Theresa Shipman, 70 of Columbus, died Saturday November 19, 2022, at the Medicalodge in Columbus following a long illness. Born April 17, 1952 in Pittsburg, Theresa was the daughter of Andrew and Beatrice (Prosniker) Ashbacher. They preceded her in death. Theresa was also preceded in death by a brother Steven Ashbacher and sister Emma Lewis. Theresa and Jeffery Shipman were united in marriage…
Hundreds of Columbus
Hundreds of Columbus residents throughout the city were looking skyward Friday at the WWII vintage airplanes flying over Columbus, to honor Murl Robison, a veteran who passed away last week at the age of 106. He was Columbus’ oldest living resident and proudly served in the U.S. Army from June 20, 1941 – December 17, 1945.
Joplin HS student scores perfect ACT
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers. “Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS...
Fairland student dies
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
Pittsburg to open new clinic for children with autism
Integrated Behavioral Technologies announced its plan to open a brand new clinic for children with autism in Pittsburg in conjunction with Sonshine Child Care.
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike travel delay: tractor trailer crash at Miami
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Thanksgiving morning reports about 10 a.m. stating traffic delays traveling west approaching Miami 313 exit. KOAM Producer Zach Dobbs reports of a huge traffic delay due to a semi wreck. His video shows a tractor trailer at 312 mile marker off the north side of the roadway, overturned trailer and the cab destroyed. Google Maps Screenshot...
What’s a bike bus? 11 Joplin elementary students show us
Eleven elementary-aged students ditch the car and bus rides to school and ride their bikes instead. Check it out!
Kansas SRO arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing $180+ in merchandise from Oklahoma Walmart
A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.
INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital employees honored
MIAMI, Okla. – Two Ottawa County hospital employees were honored for their extraordinary and compassionate care offered to patients. Kiera Robinson, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Emergency Department nurse, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Ray Espy, a paramedic, was honored with the hospital’s Sunflower Award.
Barbara Paxson, Baxter Springs
Barbara Paxson, 57 of Baxter Springs, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born May 26, 1965, in Baxter Springs. Barbara was the daughter of Eddie Ray Price and Beatrice Faye Price. She lived in Quapaw, Okla. and Baxter Springs all of her life. She was a 1983 graduate from Quapaw High School. Barbara was a cosmetologist for several years, and also…
Decorating for Christmas early is a passion for this Kansas family
GALENA, Kan. — This weekend marks the time when a majority of people will start decorating for Christmas. Not the case for a Galena woman. She started weeks ago, and, by no means, is it the first time. “It kind of started way back when we were little and...
U.S. 169 to open north of Chanute on Wednesday
KDOT officials say U.S. 169 is expected to open on November 23 to traffic between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola.
Pre-Thanksgiving pie party at “Joplin Workshops”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A nice pre-Thanksgiving treat, today, for the hard-working employees of a Joplin nonprofit. Pizza and pie were on the menu at “Joplin Workshops.”. KODE’s own Mike Olmstead and Ray Foreman were part of the serving crew, who loved spending time there. “JWI” provides employment...
T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
Alliance of SWMO moves forward with building renovations
In 2019, the historic Faith Fellowship building was donated to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.
