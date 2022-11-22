MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dreary Black Friday is in the books, now our attention turns to our next storm system. It arrives tomorrow night and brings in a very low risk of severe weather to far south Alabama. The main concern would be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most intense storm cores. But, with plenty of wind shear around, we can’t rule out a rogue, quick tornado dropping late tomorrow night. This risk is for the far southern sections of the state, roughly along and south of a line from Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula.

