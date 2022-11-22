ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother

It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Local church hosts a Thanksgiving giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season.  The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

The Iron Bowl and its weather history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Rain and storms return Saturday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dreary Black Friday is in the books, now our attention turns to our next storm system. It arrives tomorrow night and brings in a very low risk of severe weather to far south Alabama. The main concern would be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most intense storm cores. But, with plenty of wind shear around, we can’t rule out a rogue, quick tornado dropping late tomorrow night. This risk is for the far southern sections of the state, roughly along and south of a line from Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle

Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
TALLASSEE, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA

