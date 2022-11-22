Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother
It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
elmoreautauganews.com
HSEC Pet of the Week is Turkey! Her Funny Bark gave her the Nickname; Sweet and Petite
Given that this is Thanksgiving week, we simply have to make Turkey our Pet of the Week! Turkey is a two-year old, female Pit that came to us as a stray. She is beyond sweet, has a funny broken bark hence her Turkey name. She is a very petite little Pit, only 27 lbs. Great with other dogs, very playful and just a little clown who loves people!
Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
Local church hosts a Thanksgiving giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season. The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and storms return Saturday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dreary Black Friday is in the books, now our attention turns to our next storm system. It arrives tomorrow night and brings in a very low risk of severe weather to far south Alabama. The main concern would be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most intense storm cores. But, with plenty of wind shear around, we can’t rule out a rogue, quick tornado dropping late tomorrow night. This risk is for the far southern sections of the state, roughly along and south of a line from Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula.
wvtm13.com
Alabama's official state Christmas tree delivered to state capitol Monday
The official Christmas tree for the state of Alabama will be delivered to the state capitol soon. According to information from Gov. Kay Ivey's press office, the state's tree is due in Montgomery Monday, Nov. 28. The tree is from Bullock County and is a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar. Workers...
Business steady on first day at new Columbus indoor adventure park, say owners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Urban Air Adventure Park, a family entertainment space for all ages, held a soft opening Monday, Nov. 21. Inside the building, located at 1627 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 1, are trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor zip line, obstacle courses and more. The location has four owners – Tommy and […]
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
The 1982 Iron Bowl: Alabama became Auburn, Auburn became Alabama, a rivalry was transformed
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines that season’s Iron Bowl, which Auburn won 23-22 for its first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1972.
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
Galleria 2018 shooting, OSHA and DG, Auburn coach: Down in Alabama
The man who fired the initial shots in the Riverchase Gallery on Thanksgiving night 2018 has pleaded guilty. OSHS has some blunt words for Dollar General. A former Auburn coach -- who happens to also be a sitting U.S. senator -- has some words of support for Cadillac Williams. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Comments / 0