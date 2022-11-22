Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Vermilion Catholic's dominant defense stops any Southern Lab offensive drives
Vermilion Catholic headed into its quarterfinal matchup against Southern Lab with its defense being hailed as one of the best units in the state. It lived up to the hype in the Eagles’ 17-7 victory over the reigning state champions. Vermilion Catholic picked off Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown...
theadvocate.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep could not overcome STM's offense, ending their regular season
If you listen to St. Thomas More junior quarterback Sam Altmann, he’s gotten help from teammates all around him. But in the first season in the post-Walker Howard era of Cougars’ football, his coaches and teammates would likely tell a different story about how big a load their quarterback is carrying.
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto pulls away from Breaux Bridge in quarterfinal showdown
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana faced a lot of tests in their quarterfinal game, passed with flying colors
There weren’t any previous experiences for West Feliciana to draw from Friday night. The Saints had to negotiate a 2 1/2-hour trip, handle persistent rains and deteriorating natural grass field conditions in order to reach their first state semifinal in five years. Quarterback Joel Rogers accounted for all four...
theadvocate.com
Women's basketball: LSU taking on UAB at Bahamas tournament
The LSU women’s basketball will be taking on UAB in its second game at the Goombay Splash tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday in The Bimini, Bahamas. In their first game at the tournament on Thursday, the 12th-ranked Tigers (6-0) defeated George Mason 80-52. Angel Reese led the Tigers with...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
theadvocate.com
Southern, Grambling set to clash in 49th Bayou Classic in New Orleans
The opposing coaches in the 49th annual Bayou Classic couldn’t be coming from more divergent points of view than Grambling’s Hue Jackson and Southern’s Eric Dooley. Jackson, a Californian by birth and an NFL coach by trade, wasn’t aware of how hotly contested the series was until recently. Dooley grew up in the heat of the rivalry.
theadvocate.com
Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling
First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
Despite being seeded higher than No. 10 Westgate, second-ranked Neville ready to become road warriors
It seems like Neville’s 39-game winning streak, that led them to the Superdome, last in 2016, was so long ago. That season, the then Mickey McCarty led Tigers fell to an undefeated Edna Karr squad. The year prior, in 2015, is when championship hardware was hoisted on Forsythe Avenue. Neville looks to return to the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Bearcats struggle with adversity at St. Thomas More Tournament
Ruston’s Lady Bearcat basketball team was unable to come home with a win after traveling to the St. Thomas More tournament in Lafayette, La., this past week. “We had a tough two days versus some tough competition,” Ruston head coach Meredith Graf said. “We played really well at times and saw some good things and growth, but it just wasn’t consistent enough.”
theadvocate.com
Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion
No. 2 West Feliciana has stepped up to the challenge and come out victorious every time this season. The next challenge awaits Friday night in the form of No. 23 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals when West Feliciana puts its 11-0 record on the line. “What will...
theadvocate.com
Inside the betting line, odds for LSU at Texas A&M football game
LSU (-10) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Home-field advantage in college football typically is priced between 2 and 3 points, so considering LSU was favored by 15 at home against UAB last week, this line suggests that oddsmakers value Texas A&M as roughly equal to UAB. Who would...
theadvocate.com
Jackson House's chaotic, explosive rushing sends Dunham into the semi's
Quarterback Jackson House led Dunham High to a 50-35 win in a messy, chaotic, explosive back-and-forth battle with Calvary Baptist on Friday night. The quarterfinal game had a little bit of everything: a power outage in the fourth quarter, a little bit of rain, a whole lot of mud and even more offensive firepower. All with a trip to the LHSAA Division III select semifinals on the line. That adds up to a night neither school will soon forget.
theadvocate.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU faces tough task but is in prime position to make CFP history
As BJ Ojulari chatted with reporters Tuesday evening in the LSU football team room, a reporter’s laptop streaming the College Football Playoff rankings showed the Tigers had jumped up one big rung on the playoff ladder to No. 5. Ojulari arched his eyebrows slightly at the news. “Oh, that’s...
NOLA.com
Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
theadvocate.com
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
