Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Vermilion Catholic's dominant defense stops any Southern Lab offensive drives

Vermilion Catholic headed into its quarterfinal matchup against Southern Lab with its defense being hailed as one of the best units in the state. It lived up to the hype in the Eagles’ 17-7 victory over the reigning state champions. Vermilion Catholic picked off Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown...
theadvocate.com

North DeSoto pulls away from Breaux Bridge in quarterfinal showdown

North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Women's basketball: LSU taking on UAB at Bahamas tournament

The LSU women’s basketball will be taking on UAB in its second game at the Goombay Splash tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday in The Bimini, Bahamas. In their first game at the tournament on Thursday, the 12th-ranked Tigers (6-0) defeated George Mason 80-52. Angel Reese led the Tigers with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern, Grambling set to clash in 49th Bayou Classic in New Orleans

The opposing coaches in the 49th annual Bayou Classic couldn’t be coming from more divergent points of view than Grambling’s Hue Jackson and Southern’s Eric Dooley. Jackson, a Californian by birth and an NFL coach by trade, wasn’t aware of how hotly contested the series was until recently. Dooley grew up in the heat of the rivalry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling

First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lady Bearcats struggle with adversity at St. Thomas More Tournament

Ruston’s Lady Bearcat basketball team was unable to come home with a win after traveling to the St. Thomas More tournament in Lafayette, La., this past week. “We had a tough two days versus some tough competition,” Ruston head coach Meredith Graf said. “We played really well at times and saw some good things and growth, but it just wasn’t consistent enough.”
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion

No. 2 West Feliciana has stepped up to the challenge and come out victorious every time this season. The next challenge awaits Friday night in the form of No. 23 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals when West Feliciana puts its 11-0 record on the line. “What will...
MAURICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Inside the betting line, odds for LSU at Texas A&M football game

LSU (-10) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Home-field advantage in college football typically is priced between 2 and 3 points, so considering LSU was favored by 15 at home against UAB last week, this line suggests that oddsmakers value Texas A&M as roughly equal to UAB. Who would...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
theadvocate.com

Jackson House's chaotic, explosive rushing sends Dunham into the semi's

Quarterback Jackson House led Dunham High to a 50-35 win in a messy, chaotic, explosive back-and-forth battle with Calvary Baptist on Friday night. The quarterfinal game had a little bit of everything: a power outage in the fourth quarter, a little bit of rain, a whole lot of mud and even more offensive firepower. All with a trip to the LHSAA Division III select semifinals on the line. That adds up to a night neither school will soon forget.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
BATON ROUGE, LA

