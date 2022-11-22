The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College kicks off Inaugural Lecture Series Featuring Broadway Actress Charissa Bertels

Read full article on original website
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ’s continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:. * PwC Charitable Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 to...
Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On
I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
Out of the Box Theatrics to present Off-Broadway developmental run for "Millennials Are Killing Musicals"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Out of the Box Theatrics will produce an Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner Nico Juber. The production, to be directed by Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen), will play a limited engagement from May 9-28, 2023, at Theatre 71 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament (152 West 71st Street). Opening night is May 15.
"Jersey City Nutcracker" Brings Holiday Tradition Home
For more than a decade, Jersey City has had its own special holiday tradition: Nimbus Dance’s Jersey City Nutcracker. The city-centric show runs from Dec. 9 through 23 at the new Nimbus Arts Center. About the author: Maddie Orton is an Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has worked...
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Runs Through January 2nd
(NEW YORK, NY) -- America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and the new scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.
"Waimea" by Steve Herold to Screen at First Annual SModcastle Film Festival
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- On December 1 at 7:45pm, the First Annual SModcastle Film Festival presents a block of films that include Lady Betty, Waimea, and Who Dunt Dunt Dunnit. The festival takes place at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands. Lady Betty - In a cosy corner of a country...
State Theatre Announces Holiday Sale Now Through Nov. 28
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced a 20% off Holiday Sale. The sale runs from Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022. During the State Theatre’s Holiday Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAYSAVINGS when purchased by November 28. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469).
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ presents "Twelfth Night"
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) concludes its 60th Anniversary Season with its final Main Stage production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Last seen at STNJ in 2009, Jason King Jones directs one of the Bard’s most celebrated comedies just in time for the holidays. Veteran company members Jon Barker, Jeffrey M. Bender, and Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli are among a diverse cast of 14 actors. Twelfth Night will be on the Main Stage from December 7, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
United Solo Closes 2022 Season With Awards Gala For Many
(NEW YORK, NY) -- In the culmination of a seven-week run that featured over seventy one-person theatre productions from across the globe, the world’s largest solo theatre festival concluded its thirteenth season at Theatre Row on 42nd Street in New York on November 20, with this year’s awards gala. On behalf of the United Solo Academy, Omar Sangare, artistic director of the festival, presented the United Solo Special Award to Dael Orlandersmith for her performance in “Until the Flood.”
Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown this December. Each performance includes holiday favorites such as Farandole, Sleigh Ride, Trepak and White Christmas, brass band arrangements of Christmas selections – and a sing-along. The first performance takes place at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (229...
Arts Council of Princeton Unveils New Community Mural on Spring Street by Artist Dave DiMarchi
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) recently unveiled a new community mural in Downtown Princeton titled Somatic Pause. Designed and installed by artist Dave DiMarchi, this immersive, multi-media public art piece can be found on the side of Village Silver on Spring Street. Fashioned after both the...
Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a Virtual Exhibition: "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a virtual exhibition, "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever," now through January 17th, 2023. The exhibition is virtual on Artsy.net with images and details available in a private viewing room. Artsy is the premier art gallery website with millions of views per day.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents The Atelier@Large: Conversations on Art-making in a Vexed Era with Jonathan Majors
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts continues the Atelier@Large conversation series that brings guest artists to campus to discuss the challenges they face in making art in the modern world. For the last event in the fall series, the rising Hollywood star and Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco, HBO series Lovecraft Country, ABC miniseries When We Rise) joins in discussion with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Princeton Atelier. The event begins at 7:30pm on Tuesday, November 29, in the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau Street on Princeton’s campus.
Crossroads Theatre presents "Chicken & Biscuits"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Crossroads Theatre presents Chicken & Biscuits, a comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Lynda Gravátt. The hilarious play will celebrate its Opening Night on Wednesday, December 21st, for a limited engagement through Tuesday, December 31, 2022. Performances take place in the Arthur Laurents Theater inside the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
Music Mountain Theatre presents "A Christmas Carol"
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre presents A Christmas Carol with performances beginning on November 25th and playing on weekends through December 11th. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 3:00pm. In this classic story, Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than happiness. But, on Christmas Eve, he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts lead him through his past, present and future.
UCMP Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Hudson County Kids
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00pm at Weehawken’s Chart House (1700 Harbor Boulevard). At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner, Enrique Márquez (Asst. Dean, Manhattan School of Music), Amelia Gold (Assoc. Head of School/Dir. of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School), and Bernice Fleischer, (Asst. Arts).
State Theatre presents STOMP
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents the international percussion sensation STOMP for three performances on Friday, December 2 at 8:00pm and Saturday, December 3 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm. Tickets range from $40-$98. Ticket buyers can save 15% on tickets as part of the STOMP OUT HUNGER Food Drive. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 25 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
