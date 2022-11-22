Read full article on original website
Phyllis Jacobs of Lake City
Phyllis Jean Carothers Jacobs was born on January 22, 1934, in Lake City, IA, the daughter of John Verne and Clara (Arndt) Carothers. She was baptized and later confirmed into the Christian faith. Phyllis grew up on the family farm north of Yetter, IA. She always recalled being raised on the farm as one of the pleasures of growing up. She received her grade school education at Elm Grove No. 4, a rural one room country school north of Yetter, and graduated from Lake City High School. After graduation, she was employed in the Radiology Department at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, IA.
“Stuff The Bus” For Community Of Concern Back At Carroll Hy-Vee On Saturday
The Stuff the Bus drive supporting the Community of Concern Food Pantry has become a staple of the holiday season here in Carroll. The well-known Western Iowa Transit vehicle will be back in the Hy-Vee parking lot this weekend. Luanne Kustra started Stuff the Bus with her daughter, Katie, 17 years ago, and it is an event the whole community has supported ever since.
Hartley man dead after crash in Pocahontas County
A Hartley man has died after a crash in Pocahontas County early Thursday morning.
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
Johnson Reelected CCSD Board President; Ulveling Takes VP Position
Carroll Community School District Board President Cindy Johnson has been reelected to serve another year in the position. At their meeting Monday, school officials held their annual organizational meeting to elect board officers and appoint committees. Johnson was the only board member nominated for president and was elected unanimously. Onica Ulveling was selected to serve as vice president, and she too was approved by the board on a 5-0 vote. Meetings for the coming year will operate nearly identically to how they have in the past. The first Monday of the month will serve as a work session, and the third Monday will be the regular business meeting. As before, meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and operate using the consent agenda format. School officials also approved the committee assignments for the coming year. A list of those can be included below.
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR DIAZ
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN WHO IS BEING HELD ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN THE NOVEMBER 13TH DEATH OF HIS BROTHER. 24-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL BE ARRAIGNED IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON DECEMBER 12TH. AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED...
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man is behind bars after Storm Lake Police served an arrest warrant from another county yesterday (Monday). According to a release from the police department, 30-year-old Damien Fisher had an active warrant out of Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of Lake Avenue, and when he was searched police reportedly found a small amount of what they believed was methamphetamine.
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Small Business Saturday
With Thanksgiving now behind us and the Christmas shopping season in full swing, the Carroll Chamber of Commerce is emphasizing the importance of supporting local retailers with a fun-filled afternoon tomorrow (Saturday). Small Business Saturday was initially launched in 2010 by American Express to highlight small companies’ incredible role in making the holidays spectacular. In keeping with this tradition, Chamber staff encourages shoppers to save a trip to the city and start checking off their holiday lists by visiting downtown shops and dining at locally-owned restaurants. As a bonus, they are offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from the Chamber Depot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. And don’t forget tonight (Friday) is the annual lighting ceremony at the Chamber Depot starting at 6:30 p.m.
Police search for Fort Dodge robbery suspect
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber who stole cash from a coffee shop. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Scooter's Coffee. Police say the man walked up to the drive-thru, demanded money and took off. Contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424 if you...
Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom
VAN METER, Iowa (WOI) - A group of parents in the central Iowa town of Van Meter have started a petition asking the district to get rid of curriculum that introduces LGBTQ topics in classrooms. The petition arose after a book detailing a transgender student’s journey was on a list...
