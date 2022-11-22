ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to 50% Off on Cyber Week Deals From The Drop

By Hannah Kahn
 4 days ago

Price drop! It’s beginning to look a lot like Black Friday, because Cyber Week is finally here. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these amazing deals from Amazon’s The Drop. Featuring exclusive styles curated by fashion experts and influencers, these looks are trendy and timeless at the same time. Perfect closet staples for your capsule collection!

We went ahead and selected our favorite finds on sale, from vegan leather joggers to chic crossbody bags. Save up to 50% off on outerwear, sweaters, dresses, accessories and more. These gems will elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Score these steals all week long before they sell out!

1. We can’t pass up this half-zip knit pullover ! One shopper gushed, “This is heaven in a sweater! I don’t know what this is made of, but, it feels like the softest angel spun cashmere” — originally $55, now just $44 !

2. On the hunt for a sleek black heeled ankle boot ? Take this pair from day to night — originally $70, now just $57 !

3. Luxe loungewear! These pull-on vegan leather joggers are dressy enough for date night but comfy enough for everyday errands — originally $60, now just $47 !

4. Looking for the perfect holiday party outfit? Dance the night away in this long-sleeve belted silk stretch dress — originally $55, now just $43 !

5. Sweater weather! This cable-knit cropped sweater is too cute — originally $50, now just $38 !

6. Embossed like a boss! This crocodile-print saddle crossbody bag looks so much more expensive than it is — originally $40, now just $32 !

7. This versatile cardigan is long enough to wear with leggings. Plus, it comes with pockets — originally $50, now just $40 !

8. This thick sweater tank dress will keep you warm without overheating — originally $50, now just $42 !

9. Sporty Spice vibes! This half-zip pullover is effortlessly cool and seriously comfy — originally $45, now just $36 !

10. Warning: once you put these super soft stretch joggers on, you may never want to take them off — originally $40, now just $30 !

11. Did someone say date night? Available in a variety of colors, this lace-trim camisole tank is a sultry showstopper — originally $34, now just $27 !

12. One customer called this hooded sweater dress the “perfect dress for fall into winter,” adding, “Comfortable and relaxed fit, material is soft, not itchy and you can dress it up or down” — originally $50, now just $42 !

13. An It girl must-have, this vegan leather blazer is an iconic layering piece — originally $80, now just $64 !

14. Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t show a little skin! This strappy cutout sweater dress is a great choice for girls’ night out — originally $60, now just $48 !

15. Need a purse that goes with everything? We recommend this quilted flap crossbody bag with a chain strap — originally $45, now just $36 !

16. Yee-haw! Stay on trend with these fashion-forward Western ankle boots — originally $70, now just $55 !

17. This cropped turtleneck sweater gives you the classic silhouette without any extra bulk — originally $45, now just $34 !

18. Preppy is in! If you’re tired of your standard V-neck top, try this long-sleeved rib polo instead — originally $40, now just $33 !

19. Pants that feel like a cozy blanket? Yes, please! These pull-on ribbed sweater pants are a dream — originally $45, now just $38 !

20. These beautiful ankle boots feature a block heel, pointed toe and sturdy zipper — originally $70, now just $59 !

21. Pair this fitted crewneck sweater with high-waisted pants or skirts for a flattering effect — originally $40, now just $28 !

22. This foldover clutch is anything but basic! The zipper detail adds edge while the pockets provide functional storage  — originally $30, now just $25 !

23. Not half bad! These two-tone colorblock sweatpants will take your street style to the next level — originally $40, now just $32 !

24. Kick up your heels with this strappy block-heeled sandal ! Our go-to shoe for a special event — originally $60, now just $47 !

25. Darling details! This chain shoulder bag is simply stunning — originally $40, $32 !

