The always engaging Don Steele, Jr. is a man of many talents who has carved a multi-faced career for himself, first in the field of education where he served as Superintendent of Schools in Saginaw, Toledo, and Seattle districts; next putting his PhD in psychology to use as an optimal performance coach working with such organizations as the NFL & Microsoft; while always keeping his passion for songwriting and music alive working with such notable artists as Tammy Wynette and Willie Nelson down in Nashville.

