BOZEMAN, Mont. - The 16th annual Huffing For Stuffing Thanksgiving day race will begin this morning at The Museum of the Rockies at 8 A.M. The kids fun run will start first, followed by the 10K at 8:50 A.M. and closing it out with the 5K at 9:10. You can register up to 15 minutes before each race, you can do that at their website here. It is $30, but all of the proceeds go to HRDC's Gallatin Valley Food Bank. This is one of their bigger fundraisers of the year and can help fight food insecurity in the area.
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
