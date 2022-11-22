BOZEMAN, Mont. - The 16th annual Huffing For Stuffing Thanksgiving day race will begin this morning at The Museum of the Rockies at 8 A.M. The kids fun run will start first, followed by the 10K at 8:50 A.M. and closing it out with the 5K at 9:10. You can register up to 15 minutes before each race, you can do that at their website here. It is $30, but all of the proceeds go to HRDC's Gallatin Valley Food Bank. This is one of their bigger fundraisers of the year and can help fight food insecurity in the area.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO