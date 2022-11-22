ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Division 6 game between Orange and San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lariatnews.com

Should Saddleback take the full week of Thanksgiving off?

Thanksgiving week is officially here. Turkeys are cooked, football is being played across televisions in homes and families are coming together to give thanks to what they have. For Saddleback students however, they’ll have to wait until Wednesday after classes to be officially on Thanksgiving break. Many Saddleback students...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night

The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
foxla.com

Thanksgiving forecast to serve Santa Ana winds in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected to begin Wednesday evening and build into Thanksgiving -- again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service will take effect Wednesday night and...
SANTA ANA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club

DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
DOWNEY, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy