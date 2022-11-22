Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
St. John Bosco beats Mater Dei in CIF Southern Section Championship, ends Bruce Rollinson's career
St. John Bosco (10-1) stuffed a fourth quarter two-point conversion attempt to hang on and beat Mater Dei (12-1) in the CIF Southern Section title game 24-22 on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. BOX SCOREA short field goal brought Mater Dei within eight with just under five ...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Division 6 game between Orange and San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, bands and cheerleaders show their spirit at CIF football playoffs
Northwood students root on the Timberwolves during their semifinal playoff game with Vista Del Lago. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). There was plenty of spirit in the stands and on the field during the CIF semifinal football playoffs in Orange County last weekend. The fans, the bands, the spirit squads were...
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at Rose Bowl: Live updates, highlights from CIF-SS high school football title game
The Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco rematch has arrived. And this time it's for a championship. The national high school football powerhouses are playing for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 ...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
lariatnews.com
Should Saddleback take the full week of Thanksgiving off?
Thanksgiving week is officially here. Turkeys are cooked, football is being played across televisions in homes and families are coming together to give thanks to what they have. For Saddleback students however, they’ll have to wait until Wednesday after classes to be officially on Thanksgiving break. Many Saddleback students...
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night
The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
foxla.com
Thanksgiving forecast to serve Santa Ana winds in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected to begin Wednesday evening and build into Thanksgiving -- again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service will take effect Wednesday night and...
thedowneypatriot.com
Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club
DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Taco Mesita Heading to Tustin
Tacos Mesita will be joining a bevy of restaurants located near the busy intersection of Camino Real and Newport Ave
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
