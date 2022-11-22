Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Help for the Holidays: Where to Give or Get Help for ThanksgivingTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Laurie was born on July 4,1968 in Lowville, the daughter of Malcolm and Sharon (Myers) Campbell. She was a 1986 graduate of...
Eugene ‘Gene’ Milton Long
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene Long passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022. He leaves a legacy of love to all the lives he touched. He was born in Oneonta, New York, April 15, 1929. He graduated from Oneonta High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Hoping to pursue his passion for football he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. After a term he changed his focus and enrolled at Cortland State Teachers College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the rank of Captain.
Michael Leslie Locy, 69, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael Leslie Locy, 69 passed away on Friday, November 18 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He was born in Gouverneur on May 29, 1953, to Robert K. Locy Sr. and Loana A. LaVare Locy. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton in 1971, and he attended both Suny Canton ATC and SUNY Potsdam. He retired from the Navy and the Naval Reserve with 20 years of service with the rank of OS1. The USS Saratoga, USS John F. Kennedy, and USS DeWert, took him to many interesting places including Egypt, Spain, Italy, France and Greece. Michael worked for Tamarck Tree Service and retired from the Lewis Tree Service.
George Zimny, 60, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - George Zimny, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be in the spring. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Dennis L. Rogers, 80
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Rogers, 80, passed away November 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Carthage and adopted by Merton and Elizabeth Townsend Rogers, and educated in Alexandria Bay schools. Dennis married Carol A. Ferguson on April...
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
Leo Waldrif, of Chase Mills
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Leo Waldrif are saddened to report his untimely passing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The arrangements are incomplete at this time, and are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
Running for a reason: Heuvelton hosts annual Gobbler Gallop 5K
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 100 runners took part in Heuvelton’s 11th annual Gobbler Gallop Thursday morning. Runners of all ages were stretched and ready for the fast dash across the village. People from the community donated food to the community food pantry as their ticket to run...
College students celebrate Thanksgiving
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Many college students head home on Thanksgiving break, but international students typically don’t have that option, so today St. Lawrence University made sure they got a meal. 45 students from countries across the world, along with faculty members and other students got a cajun-style...
A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday. The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees. This years’ theme is “It’s a...
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
It’s Black Friday: Are you up & at ‘em?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The trend of major retailers starting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving appears to be a thing of the past. Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and JCPenney were closed on Thursday. For about a decade many stores opened in the evening on Thanksgiving. The practice...
SUNY Potsdam splits doubleheader on the hardwood
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It was a college basketball doubleheader at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday night. First, it was the SUNY Potsdam women vs. Clarkson. It was 30-30 to open the second half. The Bears’ Dyamon Hunter to Carley Hill for the 3-pointer. Potsdam up 3. Mariah Benavides with...
Morning rain on Black Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out shopping Black Friday morning, but you probably won’t need either in the afternoon. Most of the rain should clear out by around noon and it’s just mainly cloudy after that. Highs...
TV Dinner: Leftovers!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a couple ways to use Thanksgiving dinner leftovers. One of the dishes is a shoutout to former 7 News This Morning producer Jack Miller. Chicken bacon ranch pasta is one of Jack’s favorites, so the chef recreates it with leftover turkey. The chef uses rigatoni, but you can use whatever pasta you like.
