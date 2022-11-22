ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

voiceofmotown.com

WVU Had the Nation’s Toughest Schedule in 2022

Despite finishing with a disappointing 5-7 record, the Mountaineers ended the 2022 season in some elite company. According to Power Rankings Guru, West Virginia had the nation’s toughest schedule in College Football this year. The average ranking for their opponents was 31st, an entire five spots ahead of the second team on the list (Texas, 36th).
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top 5 WVU Players Who Will Draw A Lot of Attention From Other Schools

Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia football program and the coaching staff in particular. With so many unknowns, several players will look elsewhere during the offseason. Neal Brown was asked recently about players potentially entering the portal and here’s what he had to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown

It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: November 20 through November 26

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted in a homicide investigation in Monongalia County. Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering a run for the United States Senate. A...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge

A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Rumors of Brown Returning in 2023 Must be a Cruel Joke

I have always considered myself a friend of Mountaineer football. I make no secret that I’m a Mountaineer partisan, that I am biased. I have done what I can to defend the Mountaineers reputation. I’ve done my best to remind the national media the Mountaineers are the little program...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Nicco Marchiol Makes Interesting Statement on Future With Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following his first real, extended action with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the team’s upset win at Oklahoma State, Nicco Marchiol released an interesting statement about his future. Marchiol, who was 4/13 for 61 yards and 1 touchdown during his freshman season with the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU vs Florida men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

West Virginia is 1-1 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. After suffering their first loss of the season against No. 24 Purdue, the Mountaineers bounced back with a victory over Portland State Friday night. WVU will wrap up its stint on the West Coast with a battle...
GAINESVILLE, FL
voiceofmotown.com

My Interview With Rich Rodriguez

A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
MORGANTOWN, WV

