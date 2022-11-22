Read full article on original website
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
20 people benefit from Mon County Health Department’s free dental day
The Monongalia County Health Department gave people with no dental insurance a reason to smile on Wednesday.
WVU Had the Nation’s Toughest Schedule in 2022
Despite finishing with a disappointing 5-7 record, the Mountaineers ended the 2022 season in some elite company. According to Power Rankings Guru, West Virginia had the nation’s toughest schedule in College Football this year. The average ranking for their opponents was 31st, an entire five spots ahead of the second team on the list (Texas, 36th).
Top 5 WVU Players Who Will Draw A Lot of Attention From Other Schools
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia football program and the coaching staff in particular. With so many unknowns, several players will look elsewhere during the offseason. Neal Brown was asked recently about players potentially entering the portal and here’s what he had to say:
Small Business Saturday events in north central West Virginia
After you've hit the big box stores and gotten those larger-ticket items on your list and before it's time to pull out the laptop for Cyber Monday, remember to load up on unique gifts and stocking stuffers on Small Business Saturday.
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown
It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
Stories of the Week: November 20 through November 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted in a homicide investigation in Monongalia County. Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering a run for the United States Senate. A...
West Virginia is home to one of America’s largest light displays
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oglebay Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas attractions in West Virginia, and is one of the top light displays in the United States. The attraction that brings in over one million visitors each year boasts 300-hundred acres of lights over...
Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge
A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
Bridge renamed to honor 4 brothers from Clarksburg
A ceremony was held today to rename a bridge outside Clarksburg after four brothers, three of whom served in the military during World War II.
Rumors of Brown Returning in 2023 Must be a Cruel Joke
I have always considered myself a friend of Mountaineer football. I make no secret that I’m a Mountaineer partisan, that I am biased. I have done what I can to defend the Mountaineers reputation. I’ve done my best to remind the national media the Mountaineers are the little program...
Nicco Marchiol Makes Interesting Statement on Future With Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following his first real, extended action with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the team’s upset win at Oklahoma State, Nicco Marchiol released an interesting statement about his future. Marchiol, who was 4/13 for 61 yards and 1 touchdown during his freshman season with the...
Christmas lights display continues to grow in Monongah, West Virginia
The town of Monongah in Marion County is rapidly growing its collection of Christmas lights, starting with only seven in 2015, but now has over 60 lights scattered across the area.
WVU vs Florida men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
West Virginia is 1-1 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. After suffering their first loss of the season against No. 24 Purdue, the Mountaineers bounced back with a victory over Portland State Friday night. WVU will wrap up its stint on the West Coast with a battle...
My Interview With Rich Rodriguez
A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
