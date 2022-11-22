Read full article on original website
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Sebastian Vettel a 'class act' who will be missed, as Max Verstappen sets ominous bar for 2023
In his final post-race column of the season, Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle toasts Sebastian Vettel's incredible career - and casts doubt on a Formula 1 return - while also reviewing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's dominance that sets a mighty bar for 2023... Farewell Seb,...
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
Official: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Red Bull Racing For 2023 F1 Season
Daniel Ricciardo will not be taking the year off after all; Red Bull Racing confirmed it has signed Danny Ric as its third driver for the 2023 F1 season. According to Red Bull, Daniel will help the team with testing, sim work, and commercial activities. The latter part of the job description clearly indicates that Red Bull still sees the value in having Ricciardo on the grid.
Clint Bowyer Gives the Blunt Truth About Cheating in NASCAR
Over the years, Clint Bowyer has been known to drop the occasional truth bomb when it comes to the inner workings of NASCAR teams. The 43-year-old Kansas native has been around the sport for nearly 20 years, and he's pretty much seen it all. Especially in recent years, Bowyer clearly sees no point in trying to mask the shadier aspects of NASCAR. After all, it is a sport that's rooted in bootlegging.
NASCAR: IndyCar legend close to big Daytona 500 debut
Helio Castroneves, 4-time Indy 500 winner, is nearing a deal to make his NASCAR debut at the 2023 Daytona 500. Which teams are in the running for Castroneves?
racer.com
Alonso "much more optimistic" about Aston Martin after first run with team
Fernando Alonso says he is “much more optimistic” about the performance of the Aston Martin car after making his debut for the team during the Abu Dhabi test. All 10 F1 teams have been able to run two cars each at the Yas Marina Circuit, where 2023 tires were being tested and teams were each required to run one rookie driver.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton admits Formula 1 2022 one of his worst seasons but fans' support 'got me through'
Hamilton, in a surprisingly under-performing Mercedes, endured the first season without a win or pole position of his record-breaking F1 career in 2022, while his sixth place in the championship represents his lowest finish. At the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, where a lack of pace and a race DNF summed...
topgear.com
Abu Dhabi GP: legend Vettel bows out in a flurry of donuts
Four-time champ Sebastian Vettel signs off F1 career with one last points finish in Abu Dhabi. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. And there you have it: Sebastian Vettel’s glittering journey in F1 has reached its end,...
racer.com
Ferrari signs off on 2022 with a 1-2-3 at Abu Dhabi F1 test
Track action for the 2022 Formula 1 season officially came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with a busy day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit that was topped by Ferrari. The day was split between 2023 tire testing and rookie driver running, with teams able to run two cars following Sunday’s race at the same venue. That meant many race drivers were in action – including both of the usual drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – and it was the Scuderia who led the way with an unusual one-two-three.
RideApart
Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin
EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
