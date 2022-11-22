Read full article on original website
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Top Speed
Here’s A Ducati-inspired Harley-Davidson V-Rod Overdosed On NOS
It’s been five years since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on its beastly V-Rod, but it’s still a popular canvas, with international reach, for mind-bending custom projects. A fitting example of this comes all the way from Poland-based Szajba’s Garage, which has put together a custom V-Rod inspired by the Ducati Panigale. Plus, it’s charged up with Nitrox to increase the crazy exponentially.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Leer Low-Profile Bed Cap Set To Debut In 2023
At this year’s SEMA Show, which took place earlier this month, Leer debuted a brand new Ford Maverick build with a heavy focus on street truck style, albeit with a very unique low-profile bed cap fitted in the rear. In spite of its low-slung stance, that particular pickup was also designed for work purposes, equipped with features such as an expandable power station for electric tools, a roof rack, and solar panels. However, Leer has now exclusively informed Ford Authority that it plans to put the truck’s low-profile bed cap into production in the second quarter of 2023.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R First Test: Absolutely Bonkerballs
In the supertruck horsepower war, there's no Han-versus-Greedo-style argument to be had: The Ram 1500 TRX shot first. Sure, Ford's F-150 Raptor pickup has been on the hunt for more than a decade, but history has it down as the balanced desert-runner, its power level—450 horses today—more or less in equilibrium with its dirt-dashing chops. In contrast, the TRX roared onto the scene two years ago as a ballsy, 702-hp beast with a bad attitude and a mission to rooster-tail sand in the face of Ford's "wimpy" off-road pickup. No more. The 2023 Ford Raptor R is here to fight back with 700 horsepower of its own, and it has its blaster set to kill.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Owner Attempts Drift, Bends Rear Axle: Video
The C8 Corvette provides a very healthy combination of power, style and relative affordability. Sometimes, this blend of attributes can fall into the hands of an inexperienced driver, and result in unlucky (and cringy) mishaps. Unfortunately, one of these accidents recently happened to this C8 Stingray. In a recent Instagram...
A History of the Manual Transmission
Here's a look at the history of the manual transmission in the automotive industry, from its invention date to its current use in models. The post A History of the Manual Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3DPrint.com
Hypersonic Engine with 3D Printed Parts Achieves Key Milestone in Hypersonic Flight
Hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has set a new milestone as Chimera, its flagship turbine-based cycle engine, demonstrated it can successfully transition from turbojet to ramjet. Such a transition allows reusable hypersonic planes to take off from regular runways before accelerating up to high-Mach speeds, one of the essential technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality.
dcnewsnow.com
Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull F1 team as test driver
Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday it has signed Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, and potentially beyond. In the role he will assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as some commercial activities. He will also be first in...
Top Speed
Watch As The Ford F-150 Raptor R and Ram TRX Trade Blows On And Off The Road
Ford has offered the F-Series since 1948, while Ram only unveiled its truck in 1981. So, it may seem that Ford has a huge advantage over Ram. But, when it comes to high-performance trucks, Ram hit the market with the 1500 TRX a few months earlier, meaning it stole the heart of a few more clients before Ford launched the F-150 Raptor R. On paper, the two trucks are almost identical, but when it comes to performing on-road and off-road there might be something that differentiates them. The guys over Throttle House aimed to find out by pitting the two high-performance trucks against each other in a direct drag race to see which one tops the performance charts.
