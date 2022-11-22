Read full article on original website
Arturo “Art” Zambrano, 88, of Huron
HURON — Arturo “Art” Zambrano, 88, of Huron, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital at Sioux Falls. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First United Methodist Church. Military honors will be conducted by the Huron Veterans Council.
Leadership Huron fundraiser
Leadership Huron Fundraiser Trees were displayed and auctioned off Friday evening to the highest bidder. Trees were decorated by local businesses — Dakota Provisions, Subway, Carr Chiropractic Clinics, Modern Woodmen of America, American Bank and Trust, Dakotaland FCU and D&L Enterprises LLC.
Naomi Gross, 90, of Tulare
TULARE — Naomi Gross, 90, of Tulare, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Avantara Huron in Huron, after a short illness and hospital stay at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with family present on Monday at Hyke Funeral Home...
Reading for pizza
Twenty-four Iroquois elementary students received the top read-a-thon prize of “Pizza with a Principal,” by reading at least 350 minutes during a Read-A-Thon’s two-week period. Those students were treated to a pizza party with elementary principal Mike Ruth on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Fire Pit Pizzeria in Huron donated all the pizzas for the party.
Nightly light show to benefit Beadle County Humane Society
Banghart Christmas House located on 19th Street and Illinois Avenue Southwest started their light show Thanksgiving night with plans to run every night from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., through Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate and candy canes were offered to those who stopped by after the Parade of Lights. There is a donation box set up on the property with all proceeds to benefit the Beadle County Humane Society.
'Today is a great day to be here'
HURON – Those words, stated by honoree Leland Minske as he spoke, summed up the mood on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church as the Huron Area Quilt Guild hosted their annual Quilts of Valor presentation to honor area veterans. Sheryl Kloss opened the ceremony by thanking...
Thankful tree growing in Iroquois
The Iroquois elementary student council made a “Thankful Tree” in the elementary hallway. All elementary students and staff were given a leaf to write what they were thankful for and put it on the tree. From left, are student council members who helped the younger students write what they were thankful for — Kylie Query, Tyson Koester, Addie DeJong, Abby Bechen and Lauren Oestreich. Not pictured is Taten Meidinger.
School notes 11-25-22
The sixth-graders in art at Huron Middle School are learning about the elements of line and creating visual textures. After practicing drawing many different textures, students will create a texture critter by applying five different visual textures to its form. Seventh-grade art students have finished the Vincent Van Gogh unit....
HRMC recognizes Kouf as Exceptional Employee
Huron, S.D. – Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) honored its November Exceptional Employee of the Month, LaNette Kouf, earlier this week. Kouf, credentialing specialist at HRMC, was nominated by coworkers to receive the honor. She has worked at HRMC just over three years. The nomination states, “LaNette goes above and beyond to show kindness and compassion to anyone she comes into contact with.”
