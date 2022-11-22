Banghart Christmas House located on 19th Street and Illinois Avenue Southwest started their light show Thanksgiving night with plans to run every night from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., through Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate and candy canes were offered to those who stopped by after the Parade of Lights. There is a donation box set up on the property with all proceeds to benefit the Beadle County Humane Society.

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO