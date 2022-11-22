PSA: Eat sandwiches for big bonuses in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

If you can look past the glitches and performance issues, it’s loads of fun to travel the land and catch creatures in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but most players are overlooking a key mechanic, and are suffering because of it.

If you aren’t having picnics and eating sandwiches, you’ll be completely unaware of their incredible benefits. Sandwiches can boost your odds of finding certain Pokémon, getting eggs, get more rewards from Tera Raids, and much more. For a full list of sandwich effects and a breakdown of why you should be eating them, just take a look at our guide below.

All sandwich effects – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Every meal you eat will have up to three effects on it, and most of them will have a type associated with the recipe, meaning you have to eat the right meal depending on what Pokémon you want to be effected. Make sure to double-check that Pokédex.

Here are all of the sandwich effects in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Egg Power: Find eggs more frequently.

Catching Power: Catch Pokémon of the specified type more frequently.

Exp Point Power: Pokémon of the specified type gain more Exp.

Item Drop Power: More materials after battles with the specified type.

Raid Power: More rewards from Tera Raids with Pokémon of the specified type.

Title Power: More likely to find Pokémon with titles.

Sparkling Power: More likely to find shiny Pokémon.

Humungo Power: More likely to find large Pokémon.

Teensy Power: More likely to find small Pokémon.

Encounter Power: Pokémon of the specified type are more likely to spawn.

The three effects you get from consuming a meal will be in effect for 30 minutes, meaning you should get to work on catching the creatures you want as soon as possible.

The powers and buffs are useful in dozens of situations, particularly Pokémon breeding. If you’re an experienced breeder, you’ll know how long it can take. The Egg Power ability will speed this up dramatically. Sparkling Power is similarly great for hunting down shiny Pokémon. Even Exp Point Power is great for leveling up your creatures quickly.

Now that you know how great sandwiches are, make sure to stop for picnics and eat them often!

Written by Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.