Oscar-winning 'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara has died at 63
Cara, also known for singing the "Fame" title track, died in her Florida home this week, her publicist confirmed Saturday on Twitter.
'Nanny' employs African folklore in a haunting Black horror film
There's something in the water in the new film Nanny. Over two unsettling hours, director Nikyatu Jusu submerges the audience in suffocating night terrors, blending glowing reflections of Black love with discomforting glances amongst kin. The film is an experience for the senses; you'll hold your breath as you're consumed.
ICE lifted its ban on family visits, but relatives still struggle to see loved ones
It takes months' worth of planning for José Hernandez's parents to visit him in immigration detention. The drive takes four hours and neither of his parents can drive. His father also needs permission to take time off work. But the biggest uncertainty has been whether the detention center will allow visitors at all.
Why some Brazilians won't be wearing their national soccer colors for the World Cup
RIO DE JANEIRO — It's probably the most recognized soccer shirt out there: the canary yellow with bright green trim. Brazil has worn it during all five of its record World Cup titles. But at home, the national colors have been steeped in controversy ever since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro adopted them as the emblem of his brand of nationalist politics.
Here are the Books We Love: 400+ great 2022 reads recommended by NPR
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Meghan Collins Sullivan is a senior editor on the Arts & Culture Desk, overseeing non-fiction books coverage at NPR. She has worked at NPR over the last 13 years in various capacities, including as the supervising editor for NPR.org – managing a team of online producers and reporters and editing multi-platform news coverage. She was also lead editor for the 13.7: Cosmos and Culture blog, written by five scientists on topics related to the intersection of science and culture.
Climate change gave a Kenyan youth a 'crazy' idea: Become a world-class ice sculptor
I still remember a headline in one of Kenya's daily newspapers from 2002: "Climate Change Threatens the Snow and Ice Caps of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya." Mount Kilimanjaro, next door in Tanzania, is Africa's tallest mountain, followed in height by Mount Kenya, my country's pride and glory. Even the...
In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life
Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.
Eurovision will now let fans in non-participating countries (like the U.S.) vote
Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest who live outside of participating countries will be able to vote for their favorite acts next year, for the first time in the competition's nearly seven-decade history. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, announced the set of major changes on Wednesday....
How masks became a habit in Mexico City
REINA LOPEZ: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: "They tell us that the danger is over," she says, "but it's not true." During the pandemic, she saw neighbors and family members die. She says this pandemic is not over. And who knows? Maybe there's even some other virus lurking. LOPEZ: (Through interpreter)...
These are the migrants who plant and pick the strawberries in your supermarket
If you've ever had strawberries, there is a chance they were grown in a province in southern Spain called Huelva. Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is...
