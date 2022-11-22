ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Nanny' employs African folklore in a haunting Black horror film

There's something in the water in the new film Nanny. Over two unsettling hours, director Nikyatu Jusu submerges the audience in suffocating night terrors, blending glowing reflections of Black love with discomforting glances amongst kin. The film is an experience for the senses; you'll hold your breath as you're consumed.
Why some Brazilians won't be wearing their national soccer colors for the World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO — It's probably the most recognized soccer shirt out there: the canary yellow with bright green trim. Brazil has worn it during all five of its record World Cup titles. But at home, the national colors have been steeped in controversy ever since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro adopted them as the emblem of his brand of nationalist politics.
Here are the Books We Love: 400+ great 2022 reads recommended by NPR

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Meghan Collins Sullivan is a senior editor on the Arts & Culture Desk, overseeing non-fiction books coverage at NPR. She has worked at NPR over the last 13 years in various capacities, including as the supervising editor for NPR.org – managing a team of online producers and reporters and editing multi-platform news coverage. She was also lead editor for the 13.7: Cosmos and Culture blog, written by five scientists on topics related to the intersection of science and culture.
In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life

Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.
How masks became a habit in Mexico City

REINA LOPEZ: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: "They tell us that the danger is over," she says, "but it's not true." During the pandemic, she saw neighbors and family members die. She says this pandemic is not over. And who knows? Maybe there's even some other virus lurking. LOPEZ: (Through interpreter)...
