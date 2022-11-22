When is the best day to travel for Thanksgiving?

Airport officials warn parking garages at PHL are filling up as thousands travel for Thanksgiving 01:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Thanksgiving travel rush is in full swing as many are trying to make it home for dinner Thursday. AAA says travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels and in southeastern Pennsylvania, more than 670,000 people are expected to travel 50 miles or more.

Despite high gas prices, about 595,000 people in the Delaware Valley are expected to travel by car and approximately 63,000 will travel by air to reach their destinations.

CSB3 saw a steady stream of travelers arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport and making their way through security checkpoints.

Meanwhile, airport officials are warning travelers that parking garages at PHL are filling up fast. As of Tuesday evening, there is still space at the garages, and for the first Thanksgiving since the pandemic, the economy lot will be open but it only has a limited number of spaces.

Airport spokesperson Heather Redfern says parking will fill up quickly, especially as about 80,000 passengers will be flying out Wednesday. It's why she recommends looking at other options.

"If you still have time before you head out to the airport, do your homework. Figure out how you're getting to the airport. Is somebody going to drop you off or are you going to take rideshare or Uber or Lyft? Can you take public transportation because there is limited parking in our garages and our economy lot?" Redfern said.

The FAA says Tuesday could be one of the busiest travel days of the week, so we have some tips to make your trip go as smoothly as possible.

Check-in ahead of time

Check your flight status before leaving your house

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure

Make a plan for parking vehicles in advance

Officials advise you to wear a seat belt, avoid distractions - like texting - and never drink and drive. Here are some travel tips if your are heading on a Thanksgiving road trip.