US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads clash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays and casting more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month's deadline without the help of Congress.
What to know about the pause on student debt relief

(THE HILL) – The legal challenges facing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness program is leaving borrowers in limbo as the White House is now forced to halt administering the program until the Supreme Court rules on the matter. Spirits among advocates were high when the program was announced in August, when Biden […]
🎥Biden extends pause on federal student loan repayments

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday an extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections, according to a media release from the agency. The extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders...
FCC: 'Ringless voicemails' subject to robocalling regulations

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission this week clarified that callers must obtain a consumer’s consent before delivering “ringless voicemail,” a message left in a consumer’s mailbox without ringing their cell phone. The unanimous decision by the full Commission finds that ringless voicemails are, in fact, “calls” that require consumers’ prior express consent.
