US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads clash
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays and casting more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month's deadline without the help of Congress.
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, without comment, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from...
A rail strike won't screw up your holidays. Here's how it'll affect you in other ways
So once again the nation and its economy is facing the risk of a massive freight railroad strike, this one as soon as Dec. 9. But about the only thing you don't need to worry about it is whether it will affect your holiday shopping plans. (It won't.)
European officials say US profiting from Ukraine war, call Inflation Reduction Act 'very worrying'
Top European officials expressed frustration and outrage toward President Joe Biden's green energy policies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
What to know about the pause on student debt relief
(THE HILL) – The legal challenges facing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness program is leaving borrowers in limbo as the White House is now forced to halt administering the program until the Supreme Court rules on the matter. Spirits among advocates were high when the program was announced in August, when Biden […]
Lawmakers urge action after report of another Supreme Court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The...
🎥Biden extends pause on federal student loan repayments
WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday an extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections, according to a media release from the agency. The extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders...
FCC bans import, sale of certain Chinese tech over ‘unacceptable risk to national security’
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has banned the import and sale of certain Chinese technology equipment that it determined poses “an unacceptable risk to national security.”. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a statement on Twitter that the commission’s unanimous decision is the first time in U.S. history that...
FCC: 'Ringless voicemails' subject to robocalling regulations
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission this week clarified that callers must obtain a consumer’s consent before delivering “ringless voicemail,” a message left in a consumer’s mailbox without ringing their cell phone. The unanimous decision by the full Commission finds that ringless voicemails are, in fact, “calls” that require consumers’ prior express consent.
