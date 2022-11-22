Read full article on original website
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market
The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
Two Dodgers to Find New Homes in 2023, According to MLB Insider
Where will these Dodgers end up?
Yardbarker
MLB Insider: “Buyers Beware” of signing Dansby Swanson
Most of Braves Country would love for the club to re-sign Dansby Swanson, and it’s probably the most likely outcome for the Braves and Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick cut his teeth in the organization; he’s a hometown kid and has quickly become one of the best players at his position. Swanson has been described as the sheriff of the clubhouse and a winner; those intangible qualities matter to the Braves.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet
As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Is Dansby Swanson out of the Braves' price range?
All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been a free agent for nearly two weeks now, and with each passing day, a return to the Atlanta Braves is looking less and less likely. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, all signs point to Swanson donning another MLB uniform this spring. Appearing on MLB Network Wednesday, O'Brien said that following Swanson's 2022 All-Star campaign, the shortstop has "priced himself out of Atlanta."
Yardbarker
Buy or Sell: Five Braves rumors ahead of Thanksgiving
Thus far, the offseason has been relatively quiet across the board. The Braves have yet to make a significant move, but right after Thanksgiving is usually when that starts to change. Within a few weeks, it’s possible we know who will be starting at shortstop in Atlanta. Despite the lack of tangible reports, we have quite a few Braves rumors and predictions that have been floated around over the last month. So, ahead of Thanksgiving, I figured it’s time to play a little buy or sell with some of the hot topics surrounding Braves Country.
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Adam Shoemaker
The Atlanta Braves used their 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft to go overslot and nab a large (6’6”) prep left-hander with some real promise: Adam Shoemaker. The Canadian hurler debuted in 2021, but only threw five innings after signing — making 2022 his first real taste of pro ball.
Atlanta Falcons: 3 players to sign following Ta’Quon Graham injury
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should sign following Ta’Quon Graham’s injury. Most of the headlines when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons’ injuries this week have been focused on Kyle Pitts, as they should be, he is an incredible player, but the injury and subsequent placement on injured reserve of Ta’Quon Graham is a huge blow to the defense.
dodgerblue.com
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
