Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market

The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: “Buyers Beware” of signing Dansby Swanson

Most of Braves Country would love for the club to re-sign Dansby Swanson, and it’s probably the most likely outcome for the Braves and Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick cut his teeth in the organization; he’s a hometown kid and has quickly become one of the best players at his position. Swanson has been described as the sheriff of the clubhouse and a winner; those intangible qualities matter to the Braves.
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Yardbarker

Is Dansby Swanson out of the Braves' price range?

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been a free agent for nearly two weeks now, and with each passing day, a return to the Atlanta Braves is looking less and less likely. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, all signs point to Swanson donning another MLB uniform this spring. Appearing on MLB Network Wednesday, O'Brien said that following Swanson's 2022 All-Star campaign, the shortstop has "priced himself out of Atlanta."
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Buy or Sell: Five Braves rumors ahead of Thanksgiving

Thus far, the offseason has been relatively quiet across the board. The Braves have yet to make a significant move, but right after Thanksgiving is usually when that starts to change. Within a few weeks, it’s possible we know who will be starting at shortstop in Atlanta. Despite the lack of tangible reports, we have quite a few Braves rumors and predictions that have been floated around over the last month. So, ahead of Thanksgiving, I figured it’s time to play a little buy or sell with some of the hot topics surrounding Braves Country.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Adam Shoemaker

The Atlanta Braves used their 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft to go overslot and nab a large (6’6”) prep left-hander with some real promise: Adam Shoemaker. The Canadian hurler debuted in 2021, but only threw five innings after signing — making 2022 his first real taste of pro ball.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: 3 players to sign following Ta’Quon Graham injury

Three players the Atlanta Falcons should sign following Ta’Quon Graham’s injury. Most of the headlines when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons’ injuries this week have been focused on Kyle Pitts, as they should be, he is an incredible player, but the injury and subsequent placement on injured reserve of Ta’Quon Graham is a huge blow to the defense.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
HOME, PA

