ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Blooming Boutique Warehouse Sale: Black Friday & Small Business Saturday

Join us in Harbeson, DE for a mega warehouse sale on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday! The Blooming Boutique warehouse contains a wide selection of seasonal clothing and accessories available at discounts from 50-70% off! The warehouse will be open from 10am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday, November 25 & 26. The warehouse is located at 22793 Dozer Lane in Harbeson Delaware. It is unit 10 which is the 3rd building back in the complex. Complete with dressing rooms and the ability to process credit cards, come out and enjoy some fun shopping!
HARBESON, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES

1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Attorney: Proposed Rehoboth Boardwalk hotel is appropriate

The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission got its first look at a new 60-room hotel facing Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk Nov. 14, and while comments were generally positive, there were also some concerns raised. Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, a real estate developer from Kennett Square, Pa., are proposing to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth has completed $12 million of wastewater upgrades

After years of work, Rehoboth Beach Public Works Director Kevin Williams said more than $12 million of infrastructure improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment facility have been completed. Williams made the announcement during an end-of-summer report given at a city commissioner meeting in October. The work included $9 million...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Fred Hudson Road trees lost to development

I am sickened by the destruction of the last remaining forest area along Fred Hudson Road in Ocean View. A builder is tearing down mature trees to build yet more vacation homes. Where is the civic concern regarding the environment? Where is county government in protecting this precious space? Aren't there enough open spaces upon which to build without having to kill the few remaining majestic oaks?
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Small Jewels show opens at Peninsula Gallery Nov. 26

The Peninsula Gallery’s annual Small Jewels show, featuring small works priced for the gift-giving season, will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with an opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Some of the artists in the show will be in attendance, allowing guests the opportunity to learn more about the pieces directly from their creators.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama

Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10

Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth stormwater task force focuses on funding

After months of discussion, a Rehoboth Beach task force created to examine the need for a stormwater utility has reached a consensus on a billing method that would see the typical residential property pay more than $400 a year, while nonresidential properties could pay thousands. Rehoboth has been moving toward...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years

There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Milford businesses express optimism about prospects in reviving downtown

US Small Business Administration representatives toured Milford this week to offer services to downtown business owners ahead of Small Business Saturday. Milford’s downtown is enjoying a revival, driven in part by a riverfront pedestrian path and park in the business district. The small businesses visited by SBA and Delaware Small Business Development Center officials this week expressed optimism about their future despite supply chain issues and rising expenses hindering businesses elsewhere.
MILFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

Smyrna prepares for Small Business Saturday

The Small Business Administration, Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Development Center encourage people to shop small for the holidays this year as small businesses continue to recover from the pandemic. Sayers Jewelers and Gemologists in Smyrna has seen its fair share of cheap jewelry repairs,...
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs

Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night helps HAP save pets

Humane Animal Partners (formerly Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA) held its major Sussex County fundraising event, Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, Nov. 16 at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens, where attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening of casino games, dining, drinking, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Setting record straight on Bioenergy project

Recent letters in the Cape Gazette’s pages about the Bioenergy Innovation Center project have contained a significant amount of misinformation and inaccuracies. As a BIC office manager and a longtime Seaford resident, the inaccuracies I’ve read in other letters to the editor concern me. For years, I lived next to the facility. I know it. Here are some indisputable facts about the expansion, which will convert chicken processing byproducts into clean, renewable natural gas and compost for healthy soil. I see this as a victory for Delmarva families and farmers:
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 23

To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host a Beer and Benevolence night from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Stop the Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant

The following letter was sent to state and local officials with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We are writing to you, as full-time residents of Lewes, to voice our strong opposition to DNREC's plan to put in a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy