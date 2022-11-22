Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique Warehouse Sale: Black Friday & Small Business Saturday
Join us in Harbeson, DE for a mega warehouse sale on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday! The Blooming Boutique warehouse contains a wide selection of seasonal clothing and accessories available at discounts from 50-70% off! The warehouse will be open from 10am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday, November 25 & 26. The warehouse is located at 22793 Dozer Lane in Harbeson Delaware. It is unit 10 which is the 3rd building back in the complex. Complete with dressing rooms and the ability to process credit cards, come out and enjoy some fun shopping!
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES
1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
WMDT.com
‘Back to Pre-covid Numbers’: Tanger Outlets vendors see strong sales for Black Friday
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach are reporting a strong day of sales that continued throughout the day Friday, as customers filled almost all available parking spaces at Tanger Outlets Surfside. “During the holiday season from Black Friday to Christmas is our heaviest traffic time and it is...
Cape Gazette
Attorney: Proposed Rehoboth Boardwalk hotel is appropriate
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission got its first look at a new 60-room hotel facing Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk Nov. 14, and while comments were generally positive, there were also some concerns raised. Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, a real estate developer from Kennett Square, Pa., are proposing to...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth has completed $12 million of wastewater upgrades
After years of work, Rehoboth Beach Public Works Director Kevin Williams said more than $12 million of infrastructure improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment facility have been completed. Williams made the announcement during an end-of-summer report given at a city commissioner meeting in October. The work included $9 million...
Cape Gazette
Fred Hudson Road trees lost to development
I am sickened by the destruction of the last remaining forest area along Fred Hudson Road in Ocean View. A builder is tearing down mature trees to build yet more vacation homes. Where is the civic concern regarding the environment? Where is county government in protecting this precious space? Aren't there enough open spaces upon which to build without having to kill the few remaining majestic oaks?
Cape Gazette
Small Jewels show opens at Peninsula Gallery Nov. 26
The Peninsula Gallery’s annual Small Jewels show, featuring small works priced for the gift-giving season, will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with an opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Some of the artists in the show will be in attendance, allowing guests the opportunity to learn more about the pieces directly from their creators.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama
Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth stormwater task force focuses on funding
After months of discussion, a Rehoboth Beach task force created to examine the need for a stormwater utility has reached a consensus on a billing method that would see the typical residential property pay more than $400 a year, while nonresidential properties could pay thousands. Rehoboth has been moving toward...
Cape Gazette
Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years
There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
delawarepublic.org
Milford businesses express optimism about prospects in reviving downtown
US Small Business Administration representatives toured Milford this week to offer services to downtown business owners ahead of Small Business Saturday. Milford’s downtown is enjoying a revival, driven in part by a riverfront pedestrian path and park in the business district. The small businesses visited by SBA and Delaware Small Business Development Center officials this week expressed optimism about their future despite supply chain issues and rising expenses hindering businesses elsewhere.
delawarepublic.org
Smyrna prepares for Small Business Saturday
The Small Business Administration, Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Development Center encourage people to shop small for the holidays this year as small businesses continue to recover from the pandemic. Sayers Jewelers and Gemologists in Smyrna has seen its fair share of cheap jewelry repairs,...
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night helps HAP save pets
Humane Animal Partners (formerly Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA) held its major Sussex County fundraising event, Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, Nov. 16 at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens, where attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening of casino games, dining, drinking, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction.
Cape Gazette
Setting record straight on Bioenergy project
Recent letters in the Cape Gazette’s pages about the Bioenergy Innovation Center project have contained a significant amount of misinformation and inaccuracies. As a BIC office manager and a longtime Seaford resident, the inaccuracies I’ve read in other letters to the editor concern me. For years, I lived next to the facility. I know it. Here are some indisputable facts about the expansion, which will convert chicken processing byproducts into clean, renewable natural gas and compost for healthy soil. I see this as a victory for Delmarva families and farmers:
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host a Beer and Benevolence night from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
WBOC
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
Cape Gazette
Stop the Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant
The following letter was sent to state and local officials with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We are writing to you, as full-time residents of Lewes, to voice our strong opposition to DNREC's plan to put in a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant...
