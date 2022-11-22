ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Sunbury man 'evolves,' hopes to help others

Nov. 25—SUNBURY — A man who was convicted of a felony is reflecting on his life and wants to help Sunbury make positive changes and "evolve" with diversity, compassion and understanding that people can change their lives for the better. Leon Adrian Harrington, 34, of Sunbury, spent seven...
SUNBURY, PA
Sunbury tailoring shop owner relocating to larger location

Nov. 26—SUNBURY — Ten years after taking over the family business, Tony's Custom Tailor Shop owner Brenda Reichenbach is moving to a new location on Market Street in Sunbury. "I'm taking a big leap and going to a bigger place," said Reichenbach of the move from 413 Market...
SUNBURY, PA

