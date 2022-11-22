Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-9 targets for 57 yards and rushed three times for 37 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco's Week 11 win over Arizona. Samuel bounced back this week and scored his first touchdown since Week 5 on a 39-yard end around run early in the third frame. He additionally led the team in targets and tied Christian McCaffrey for most receptions. He did appear to be dealing with some cramping issues in the second half, but ultimately should be fine health-wise going forward. Volume could still remain problematic for Samuel in this loaded offense, but his tantalizing upside keeps him on the WR2 radar versus New Orleans for Week 12.

