fantasypros.com
Aleksander Barkov Jr. tallies three points in Wednesday's win over Bruins
Aleksander Barkov Jr. tallied three points for the Panthers Wednesday night, scoring one goal and adding two assists in a 5-2 win over the Bruins. Barkov Jr. has now posted points in six of his last eight games for the Panthers, scoring four goals and adding six assists in that span. The 27-year-old has found a way to consistently make an impact in the offensive zone for fantasy owners, scoring five goals and adding 13 assists for 18 points in 19 games so far this season.
fantasypros.com
T.J. McConnell drops efficient double-double against Magic
T.J. McConnell dropped 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes Monday night against the Magic. McConnell recorded season-highs in minutes, points, shot attempts, assists, field goal percentage, and steals tonight, making it a truly spectacular performance for the backup point guard. He put together a fantastic all around game for Indiana, helping lead them to a comfortable win against the Magic. However, considering he averages just 3.7 points and 3.6 assists per game this year, he should not be on anyone's fantasy radar.
fantasypros.com
Domantas Sabonis flirts with triple-double in Wednesday's loss
Domantas Sabonis collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes of Sacramento's 115-106 loss to the Hawks. Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Kings, as this is his 10th double-double of the young season. The big man is now averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 57.7% from the field. Expect this kind of production to continue going forward.
fantasypros.com
Tristan Jarry impressive in net in Wednesday's shootout win
Tristan Jarry was impressive in net for the Penguins Wednesday night, stopping 33 of 34 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout win over the Flames. Jarry has been inconsistent in the crease early in the season for the Penguins, allowing three or more goals in three of his last five starts between the pipes for the club. The 27-year-old netminder will look to turn things around going forward, posting a 3.06 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 starts (7-3-2) so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Vladar stellar in shootout loss to Penguins Wednesday night
Daniel Vladar was stellar between the pipes for the Flames Wednesday night, turning aside 38 of 39 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins. Vladar has made the most of his limited time in the crease behind No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom, allowing three goals or less in four of five starts in net for the Flames. The 25-year-old backup does not offer substantial fantasy value unless Markstrom suffers an injury but has been solid nonetheless posting a 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage in five starts (1-3-1) so far this season.
Nets hope effort stays up ahead of trip to Pacers
For most of his 12-game tenure, coach Jacque Vaughn saw the Brooklyn Nets give enough effort that did not warrant
fantasypros.com
George Kittle racks up 84 yards and two scores in Week 11
Kittle bounced back in a huge way this week with a team-high 84 receiving yards and a season-high two touchdowns, to help the 49ers blow out the Cardinals. He is arguably the best overall tight end in the NFL, though his blocking duties and the many mouths to feed in this offense collectively cap his weekly volume. Kittle will remain a volume-based TE1 against New Orleans in Week 12.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Wednesday's practice
A hip injury isn't a good sign for Jackson given his play style, but head coach John Harbaugh was sure that his quarterback would be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. Although it's likely that he will suit up and play in Week 12, keep an eye on his practice status leading up to Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Brandon Aiyuk scores two touchdowns in Week 11
Brandon Aiyuk hauled in 2-of-4 targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's Week 11 victory against Arizona. Aiyuk's four-game streak of at least 80 yards was snapped tonight, as he was held to season lows of two receptions for 20 yards. On the other hand, both of his grabs resulted in touchdowns, where he has now scored at least once in three of the last five weeks. Aiyuk still comfortably leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season. He'll be on the WR2 map when the Saints come to town for Week 12.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (11/22) PREMIUM
This is another strange slate of scheduling. We have a rare off day on Thursday for Thanksgiving, leading to some chaotic DFS days. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday are all ginormous cards, while this Tuesday slate is the smallest of the week. We have just four games making up this main card, and it will be insane in terms of injuries. Denver, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Memphis have all been bombarded by the injury bug over recent weeks, and those make up half the teams on this slate.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel racks up 94 total yards and a score in Week 11
Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-9 targets for 57 yards and rushed three times for 37 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco's Week 11 win over Arizona. Samuel bounced back this week and scored his first touchdown since Week 5 on a 39-yard end around run early in the third frame. He additionally led the team in targets and tied Christian McCaffrey for most receptions. He did appear to be dealing with some cramping issues in the second half, but ultimately should be fine health-wise going forward. Volume could still remain problematic for Samuel in this loaded offense, but his tantalizing upside keeps him on the WR2 radar versus New Orleans for Week 12.
