Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA
Preview: Wizards aim to bounce back in Boston on Sunday
WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Monte Morris (right ankle soreness -- questionable) Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness -- questionable) Johnny Davis (right groin soreness -- questionable) Kyle Kuzma (low back pain -- questionable) CELTICS:. Danilo Gallinari (left knee; ACL repair -- out) Jayson...
NBA
Saturday's NBA Props: Bet These 2 Combo Guards
There are only four games on the schedule today, including one afternoon game and three night games. With the lack of games, we’ll be leaning heavily on the Action Labs Player Prop tool to find two props to target. Let’s find the best available player props and win money this weekend!
NBA
Lakers Drop 143 Points in LeBron-Led Win Over Spurs
With their top defender scratched from the game just before tip-off, the Lakers turned their offensive firepower up to scorching, historic levels in a 143-138 barn-burning victory over San Antonio. LeBron James led the way with a season-high 39 points and 11 rebounds, as the Laker put up their highest-scoring...
NBA
Pivotal Rebounding Keys Charlotte’s Victory Over Minnesota
Oubre Nets 28 PTS, Kai Jones Has Career Night, Hornets Take Control on Glass. Not being able to wrangle important rebounds has cost the Charlotte Hornets in each of their last two losses. On Friday night at Spectrum Center, they made sure to get those clutch-time boards, which helped seal a thrilling 110-108 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue vs. Duke in Real Time, Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game
No. 24 Purdue basketball (5-0) tips off with No. 8 Duke (6-1) in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
Duke's starting lineup for championship clash
The Duke basketball team, fresh off Friday's 71-64 semifinal win over the unranked Xavier Musketeers at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., battles the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) for the trophy at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC). STREAM: fuboTV (start your free ...
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are continuing award-winning SHOP313 program to boost Michigan small businesess
April Anderson opened Good Cakes and Bakes in 2013 to provide fresh baked goods to the northwest Detroit community. . During a summer visit to the café' located on Livernois Avenue in the heart of Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion district, it’s apparent that she’s still achieving that goal.
NBA
Bulls fall to Thunder in overtime 123-119 on Black Friday
There’s a famous medical case involving a person with the pseudonym Sybil. It’s a story about a woman who supposedly possessed multiple personalities, someone alleged to have literally separate identities who then acts in completely different ways despite being in the identical circumstances. You know, like the Bulls,...
NBA
HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Feeling Thankful with Jeff Nomina
Justin and Carter are joined by friend of the podcast Jeff Nomina to discuss the Cavs winning ways, the underappreciated Jarrett Allen, and what they're most thankful for heading into the holiday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Heat 110-107 despite 28 apiece from Beal, Kuzma
Friday night's matchup in Miami between the Wizards and Heat was a high-level basketball game. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each scored 28 points, while Bam Adebayo poured in a career-high 38 on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. It was a back-and-forth night, but ultimately, the Heat out-lasted the Wizards by a final score of 110-107.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9) return to Minnesota on Sunday afternoon to face the Golden State Warriors (10-10) at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, 110-108, ending a five-game win streak for the team. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 25 points in the competition. Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell both earned double-doubles in the game, Gobert with 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Russell with 20 points and 10 assists.
NBA
"Make It Scrappy" | Utah Heads To The Bay Area To Face Reigning Champions, Golden State
Thanksgiving no more — it's time to get back to work. Already having played the most games on the road this season, the Jazz continue to live life in hotels and opposing arenas — and Friday night is no different. Utah travels to the Bay Area for the first time this season to face the reigning champions, Golden State — tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST.
NBA
Sixers Seek Perfect Series in Orlando | Gameday Report 20/82
Sunday marks a rematch for the 76ers (10-9) and Orlando Magic (5-14), facing off for the latter end of a two-game set. The Sixers took game one - a 107-99, severely shorthanded, win on Friday. Fueled by Shake Milton and Tobias Harris’ 24 and 23-point performances, respectively, the Sixers saw...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic welcomed back Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner into their lineup on Friday night. Even more help could be on the way. Markelle Fultz was upgraded to questionable on the team's injury report for the first time this season in advance of the Magic’s Sunday night showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. ET.
NBA
Thunder Tops Bulls in OT
Box Score: OKC 123, CHI 119 (F/OT) For a second straight game, it was an absolute nailbiter, with five additional minutes required to settle it between the Thunder and Bulls. With the game tied, OKC had the ball with 9.4 seconds left and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a solid look on a runner at the buzzer but missed long. So, naturally, there was some setup for redemption.
NBA
Dennis Scott’s Top 10 Performances With the Orlando Magic
Scott had a solid NBA playoff debut, scoring 15 points in Orlando’s heartbreaking Game 1 loss to Indiana. The Pacers’ Byron Scott drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left. #9 April 26, 1996 vs. Pistons. Scott helped the Magic get off to a good start in the...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: Reactions after beating Boston & Milwaukee, Lonzo thoughts, former Bulls, and more
Brian Tucker: Well, that sure changed quickly with Boston and Milwaukee. What happened? We go from sluggish play, bad losses and a Zach benching to slaying the East giants. The talent is obviously there with DeMar playing at an all-NBA level, Zach playing a solid 2-way game, and the kids stepping up. Is it just that the chemistry took awhile? Took time to build trust to keep the ball moving? I love that it was Coby and Vuc making the big-time shots late against the Bucks. This team is better when everyone is locked in and not just watching DeMar and Zach.
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Wizards Rematch
IOTG: Miami HEAT Mashup White Long Sleeve Tee - $20. The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads.
Comments / 0