San Jose, CA

KRDO

Kraken get 1st win over Golden Knights, Burakovsky scores 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in a battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams. It was Seattle’s first win over the Golden Knights since it entered the league last season. Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle added goals for Seattle, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Kraken. Nic Roy and Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.
SEATTLE, WA
KRDO

Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres. The Devils’ road win streak matches the second-longest in team history, and their 11-1-0 record in November marks the most wins they’ve ever had in the month. New Jersey’ backup goalie Akira Schmid made 31 saves and improved to 4-0-0 this season. Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, and Craig Anderson stopped 41 shots.
BUFFALO, NY
KRDO

Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out of a tie for second place. Robertson set a Stars’ record in the fast-paced first period with at least a point in 14 consecutive games when he assisted on a power-play goal by Jamie Benn. Robertson’s two late goals gave him the NHL lead with 18. He has eight goals and nine assists in the last six games. Morrissey took a feed from Blake Wheeler to beat goalie Jake Oettinger.
DALLAS, TX
KRDO

Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored in overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 comeback victory against the Philadelphia Flyers and snap their four-game losing streak. The goal was the 790th of Ovechkin’s career. He’s 11 back of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. The Capitals looked on track for a fifth consecutive loss until Sonny Milano scored with less than three minutes left in regulation. The Flyers’ losing streak reached eight after blowing leads of 1-0 and 2-1.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRDO

Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers have traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. The 35-year-old is signed only through the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games. Reaves has played in 869 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers.
SAINT PAUL, MN

