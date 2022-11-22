ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Oscar and Grammy winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63, her publicist has said.Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the track Flashdance… What A Feeling, for which she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammy Awards.She also portrayed the character of Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.Her publicist Judith Moose announced the news in a statement released on Cara’s official Twitter account on Saturday morning.This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your...
Argentina's prison system is holding thousands more inmates than it can house

Scott Simon speaks to Global Press Journal Senior Reporter Lucila Pellettieri about the shocking conditions in Argentina's overcrowded prisons.
Cities are losing trees — fast. But it's not too late to change that

Scott Simon speaks with David Nowak, emeritus research forester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture about how many cities are losing trees.
Encore: A migration journey involves whether to look back or not

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MIGUEL MACIAS, BYLINE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: They talk about the family, whatever is happening in her life. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MACIAS: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: And some years ago, Miguel, who is a senior producer for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, started a documentary project, and he asked...
Review: 'Andor'

Tonight, Disney+ presents the first season finale of "Andor," the origin story of a rebel in the "Star Wars" universe. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports that the science fiction adventure series is being hailed as the most complex, mature story in "Star Wars" lore. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: At the...
U.S. will play Iran for a place in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup

We review how the U.S soccer team has performed so far in the World Cup and look ahead to the team's match against Iran next week.
'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is part-memoir, part-manual for journalism in authoritative states

Scott Simon speaks to journalist Maria Ressa about her new book, "How to Stand Up to a Dictator," and about the role of journalism in authoritarian states.
'EO' is a Polish film about a donkey that leaves the circus

Scott Simon talks to Polish film director Jerzy Skolimowski about his new film "EO", the story of a donkey once it leaves the circus.
Two friends tell the story of their reunion after years of separation

It's Friday. Time for StoryCorps. Today, a story about friendship. Pak Yan and Joe Chan were born in Hong Kong and inseparable as kids. They learned to ride bikes together and walked each other to school every day. But in the sixth grade, Joe's family moved to the U.S., leaving Pak wondering what became of his best friend.
After brief respite, China re-imposes strict COVID restrictions as infections rise

Earlier this month, China relaxed its strict Covid-related rules. But lockdowns are back as infections have risen.
'Nanny' employs African folklore in a haunting Black horror film

There's something in the water in the new film Nanny. Over two unsettling hours, director Nikyatu Jusu submerges the audience in suffocating night terrors, blending glowing reflections of Black love with discomforting glances amongst kin. The film is an experience for the senses; you'll hold your breath as you're consumed.
