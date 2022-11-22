Read full article on original website
Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63
Oscar and Grammy winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63, her publicist has said.Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the track Flashdance… What A Feeling, for which she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammy Awards.She also portrayed the character of Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.Her publicist Judith Moose announced the news in a statement released on Cara’s official Twitter account on Saturday morning.This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your...
Argentina's prison system is holding thousands more inmates than it can house
Scott Simon speaks to Global Press Journal Senior Reporter Lucila Pellettieri about the shocking conditions in Argentina's overcrowded prisons.
Cities are losing trees — fast. But it's not too late to change that
Scott Simon speaks with David Nowak, emeritus research forester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture about how many cities are losing trees.
Encore: A migration journey involves whether to look back or not
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MIGUEL MACIAS, BYLINE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: They talk about the family, whatever is happening in her life. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MACIAS: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: And some years ago, Miguel, who is a senior producer for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, started a documentary project, and he asked...
Review: 'Andor'
Tonight, Disney+ presents the first season finale of "Andor," the origin story of a rebel in the "Star Wars" universe. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports that the science fiction adventure series is being hailed as the most complex, mature story in "Star Wars" lore. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: At the...
U.S. will play Iran for a place in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup
We review how the U.S soccer team has performed so far in the World Cup and look ahead to the team's match against Iran next week.
'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is part-memoir, part-manual for journalism in authoritative states
Scott Simon speaks to journalist Maria Ressa about her new book, "How to Stand Up to a Dictator," and about the role of journalism in authoritarian states.
'EO' is a Polish film about a donkey that leaves the circus
Scott Simon talks to Polish film director Jerzy Skolimowski about his new film "EO", the story of a donkey once it leaves the circus.
How one man went from a migrant leaving Africa, to an elected official in Spain
Serigne Mbaye made a life-changing decision in 2006. The number of fish in his small town of Kayar, Senegal had dwindled, there was a lack of opportunity, and Mbaye wanted to provide for his family. So he jumped on a boat one night, and joined others on a days-long journey...
Two friends tell the story of their reunion after years of separation
It's Friday. Time for StoryCorps. Today, a story about friendship. Pak Yan and Joe Chan were born in Hong Kong and inseparable as kids. They learned to ride bikes together and walked each other to school every day. But in the sixth grade, Joe's family moved to the U.S., leaving Pak wondering what became of his best friend.
After gutting local newspapers, hedge fund Alden Global is going after mobile home parks
Scott Simon speaks to journalist Julie Reynolds about hedge fund Alden Global Capital's purchase of several mobile home parks and its eviction of many of their low-income residents.
After brief respite, China re-imposes strict COVID restrictions as infections rise
Earlier this month, China relaxed its strict Covid-related rules. But lockdowns are back as infections have risen.
Soccer or football? The discussion over the name of the sport is highly charged
Should it be soccer or football? It's a highly charged question as the U.S. plays England in the World Cup this afternoon. Scrolling through Twitter as the U.S. played its first match of this World Cup campaign against Wales, it didn't take long to find some mean tweets aimed at American soccer fans - things such as...
'Ronnabyte' and 'Quettabyte' are the new terms to describe large amounts of data
The world is full of data - on your phone, your computer, in the cloud. We measure it with words like gigabyte or terabyte. But data is growing exponentially, and people had started using some less-than-scientific-terms to describe it, such as hellabyte to describe the number one with 27 zeroes after it.
Blocking climate migration becomes a winning platform for far-right political parties
All over the world, climate change is fueling migration, and blocking that migration has become a winning platform for far-right political parties. For the last couple weeks, we've been following these trends through one route that many people take, from Senegal to Morocco to Spain. Well, now to get a...
'Nanny' employs African folklore in a haunting Black horror film
There's something in the water in the new film Nanny. Over two unsettling hours, director Nikyatu Jusu submerges the audience in suffocating night terrors, blending glowing reflections of Black love with discomforting glances amongst kin. The film is an experience for the senses; you'll hold your breath as you're consumed.
