Bonne Terre, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Slate of Christmas parades to be held around the county

Several Christmas parades are planned around Jefferson County over the next few weeks. The first one already was held Nov. 19 in Kimmswick. Another one is set for next week in the Twin City area, followed by one in the Pevely-Herculaneum area and then others in De Soto, Hillsboro and House Springs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show opens this weekend

(Festus) The Lenhard Family Light Show was a huge success during Halloween and now they are transitioning to their Christmas display. Just like for Halloween, the show will be settled in at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says there are so many Christmas song options, it’s very difficult to narrow it down.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
kbsi23.com

2 women running every street in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
Sullivan Independent News

Sonic Returning To Sullivan

Demolition crews began razing the former Hardee’s building today to make way for a new Sonic drive-in. The building was last occupied by Missouri Title Loans. Prior to being Hardee’s the location also served the Burger Chef chain.
SULLIVAN, MO
Supermarket News

Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition

Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

Union approves agreement on buying vacant lot

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved an agreement allowing Mayor Bob Schmuke to complete the purchase of the remaining property on a downtown block the city is seeking to transform. The city is planning to buy property on Washington Avenue, across from Union Furniture & Flooring and just north...
UNION, MO

