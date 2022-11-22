Read full article on original website
Slate of Christmas parades to be held around the county
Several Christmas parades are planned around Jefferson County over the next few weeks. The first one already was held Nov. 19 in Kimmswick. Another one is set for next week in the Twin City area, followed by one in the Pevely-Herculaneum area and then others in De Soto, Hillsboro and House Springs.
St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night.
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show opens this weekend
(Festus) The Lenhard Family Light Show was a huge success during Halloween and now they are transitioning to their Christmas display. Just like for Halloween, the show will be settled in at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says there are so many Christmas song options, it’s very difficult to narrow it down.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
Remarkably Authentic, Reliably Sourced, and Refreshingly Local: Kent Jewelry
ST. LOUIS — After a 35-year history in Rolla, Missouri, Kent Jewelry opened a second location in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. They say it's “remarkably authentic, reliably sourced, and refreshingly local” And with just one step into this business’s store – customers see just that!
Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City
At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis.
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
Sonic Returning To Sullivan
Demolition crews began razing the former Hardee’s building today to make way for a new Sonic drive-in. The building was last occupied by Missouri Title Loans. Prior to being Hardee’s the location also served the Burger Chef chain.
Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition
Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
Union approves agreement on buying vacant lot
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved an agreement allowing Mayor Bob Schmuke to complete the purchase of the remaining property on a downtown block the city is seeking to transform. The city is planning to buy property on Washington Avenue, across from Union Furniture & Flooring and just north...
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
